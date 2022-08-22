Read full article on original website
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022
Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD
With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out
Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning. As the morning rolled […] The post Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa drops truth bomb on how ‘everything’ is different in Miami
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have high expectations heading into the 2022 regular season. The hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel is just one of many big moves that the Dolphins front office made during the offseason. They also gave All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard an extension, signed three-time pro bowler left tackle Teron Armstead, and traded for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022
The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
