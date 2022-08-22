ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabetha, KS

Boil water advisory in effect for Sabetha

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

SABETHA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a water advisory for the City of Sabetha in Nemaha County.

The advisory will be in effect on Aug. 22. and remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

According to Sabetha City Administrator Doug Allen, the advisory will remain in place for at least another day as they wait for test results from the KDHE. As of yet, no bacterial contaminants have been found in the water but the advisory has been put out as a precaution.

“Our modem went out and it basically didn’t allow the alarms to go off,” Allen said. “Shut down our plant, didn’t pump water to our town. Our tower went down low and we lost our pressure. We have to pass some KDHE tests before we can have water for consumption.”

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute before using
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use the ice maker
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the lines by letting your water run
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not have to generally be boiled, however supervision of children bathing should be practiced because they can ingest the water.

For more information follow this link .

KSNT News

