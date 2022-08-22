Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
wxbc1043.com
EV Battery Facility In Elizabethtown To Employ Over 90
ELIZABETHTOWN (08/25/22) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Advanced Nano Products USA will be constructing a new facility in Elizabethtown that is expected to create 93 new jobs in support of EV battery plants, including one to be built in Hardin County. ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility which is expected to supply EV battery plants throughout the region, including the emerging BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale. Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
wdrb.com
Who's eligible for student loan forgiveness and when the debt could disappear
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As questions emerge about the White House's plans to forgive thousands of dollars of student loan debt for millions of Americans, experts believe it could take some time for that to actually happen. It could be 2023 before most borrowers see thousands of dollars knocked off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Louisville-based company announces $3.4 million expansion creating jobs in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (David A. Mann) — Atlas Machine and Supply Inc., a longtime Louisville company, is investing $3.47 million to construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, creating 78 jobs for local residents, according to a news release,according to Louisville Business First. The facility will serve as headquarters...
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
Judge orders Clark County sheriff to provide more information for lawsuit defense
Sheriff Jamey Noel and other Clark County Jail officers are facing two federal lawsuits from 28 women who say they were attacked at the jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hancockclarion.com
Truck with big load cuts power and internet lines
On Friday, August 19 at around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 271 South and Hwy 60 East, an overloaded truck hauling a huge tank was heading east with an escort service, as it was over the normal width and height. It hit a communication line and broke a utility pole down near Hancock County High School, knocking out power and internet to over 500 homes and causing both east and west bound lanes to be closed.
Wave 3
Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
wcluradio.com
Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County
HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
wxbc1043.com
COVID Update: Actives In County Up As Of Monday Night
HARDINSBURG (08/22/22) – There’s been an increase in the number of active COVID cases in Breckinridge County. According to the Health Department, there were 61 actives in the county as of Monday (08/22) night. There have been at least 263 confirmed positives during the month of August. The statement from the Department indicates over 58-hundred confirmed positive tests during the two-year-plus pandemic with at least 85 deaths.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
Cannelton City Schools call off bus route for Tuesday
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday. The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute […]
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wxbc1043.com
Bobby Ray Bostic
Bobby Ray Bostic, age 66, of Vine Grove, KY, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Anna Bostic; his seven children, Jamie Bostic, Gena Bostic Prater, Michael Owens, Megan Probst, Katie Owens , Stephanie Brown, Cody Owens; sister, Jessie Lucas; 14 grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Comments / 0