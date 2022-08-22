HARDINSBURG (08/22/22) – There’s been an increase in the number of active COVID cases in Breckinridge County. According to the Health Department, there were 61 actives in the county as of Monday (08/22) night. There have been at least 263 confirmed positives during the month of August. The statement from the Department indicates over 58-hundred confirmed positive tests during the two-year-plus pandemic with at least 85 deaths.

