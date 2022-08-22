ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

wxbc1043.com

EV Battery Facility In Elizabethtown To Employ Over 90

ELIZABETHTOWN (08/25/22) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Advanced Nano Products USA will be constructing a new facility in Elizabethtown that is expected to create 93 new jobs in support of EV battery plants, including one to be built in Hardin County. ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility which is expected to supply EV battery plants throughout the region, including the emerging BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale. Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
hancockclarion.com

Truck with big load cuts power and internet lines

On Friday, August 19 at around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 271 South and Hwy 60 East, an overloaded truck hauling a huge tank was heading east with an escort service, as it was over the normal width and height. It hit a communication line and broke a utility pole down near Hancock County High School, knocking out power and internet to over 500 homes and causing both east and west bound lanes to be closed.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County

HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

COVID Update: Actives In County Up As Of Monday Night

HARDINSBURG (08/22/22) – There’s been an increase in the number of active COVID cases in Breckinridge County. According to the Health Department, there were 61 actives in the county as of Monday (08/22) night. There have been at least 263 confirmed positives during the month of August. The statement from the Department indicates over 58-hundred confirmed positive tests during the two-year-plus pandemic with at least 85 deaths.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns

(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Cannelton City Schools call off bus route for Tuesday

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday. The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute […]
CANNELTON, IN
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Bobby Ray Bostic

Bobby Ray Bostic, age 66, of Vine Grove, KY, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Anna Bostic; his seven children, Jamie Bostic, Gena Bostic Prater, Michael Owens, Megan Probst, Katie Owens , Stephanie Brown, Cody Owens; sister, Jessie Lucas; 14 grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
VINE GROVE, KY

