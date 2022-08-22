ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity River trash cleanup underway in Fort Worth

A lot of the trash is a result of the flooding rain we got earlier this week. Runoff drains into the river, and any litter around washes in there with the rainwater. The city's clean-up effort started Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments

DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Budget proposal increases Dallas Police Department's budget by $35.5 million

The proposed budget would increase DPD's funding by $35.5 million, which is a much different approach than two years ago when the city cut millions in funding for police overtime. If approved, the city will spend more than $1 billion on police and fire for the first time. That’s 60% percent of the city's general fund budget.
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified

ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
Good Day Blood Drive: Give blood this week to honor Tim Ryan

DALLAS - Throughout the week, Good Day has been encouraging viewers to donate blood in honor of Tim Ryan’s final week before retirement. Tim does not just talk the talk. He’s given more than 17 gallons of blood over the years and on Wednesday donated once more. His...
Dallas Zoo staff caring for wide-eyed baby gibbon

DALLAS - There’s a new baby primate at the Dallas Zoo that’s either adorable or terrifying depending on how you look at it. His face is one even a mother may not love. The male white-cheeked gibbon was born on Aug. 11 to mom, Tualang, and dad, Daxin.
Fundraiser event and home decor pop-up begins Friday

An annual event bringing together philanthropy and interior design kicks off Friday. FOX 4's consumer reporter Steve Noviello loves scoring a great deal. He takes you inside Thrift Studio where shoppers can find deep discounts on high-end furnishings with the money going back to a Dallas nonprofit.
