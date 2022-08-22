Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trinity River trash cleanup underway in Fort Worth
A lot of the trash is a result of the flooding rain we got earlier this week. Runoff drains into the river, and any litter around washes in there with the rainwater. The city's clean-up effort started Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments
DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
Dallas weather: August 24 Evening Forecast
The coolest weekend we've seen in a while lies ahead. Rain chances pick up at the beginning of next week.
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Texas Baptist Men helping North Texans impacted by flooding with recovery efforts
DALLAS - North Texans continue to walk down the road to recovery from Monday’s flooding, and the Texas Baptist Men are walking alongside them, helping them start over again. Texas Baptist Men always answer the call for help, whether it’s halfway around the word or right here at home.
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe
DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
'It had to be God': Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD bus driver and bus monitor helped save two children who were caught up and nearly swept away by flooding. They said they normally wouldn't have taken the route they took that day, adding that it must have been divine intervention. Tekendria Valentine, the bus monitor,...
Trackdown: Help find those who opened fire outside Dallas RaceTrac, injuring 2
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help identify two cars that had people inside with guns who opened fire on three men standing in front of a crowded convenience store early Sunday morning. The two people who were shot survived. Police said this shooting...
Survivor of deadly plane crash shares inspiring recovery journey 2 years after plane crash
DALLAS - The lone survivor of a deadly plane crash is marking two years since the tragedy by sharing his inspiring journey. Luke Armstrong spent several months in treatment, recovering after a severe brain injury. He lost his longtime girlfriend, Victoria Walker, and her parents in the crash in Bryan....
Budget proposal increases Dallas Police Department's budget by $35.5 million
The proposed budget would increase DPD's funding by $35.5 million, which is a much different approach than two years ago when the city cut millions in funding for police overtime. If approved, the city will spend more than $1 billion on police and fire for the first time. That’s 60% percent of the city's general fund budget.
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime
A Plano woman was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats after an incident outside a restaurant Wednesday night. Police have video evidence of the incident that was posted on Facebook.
Arlington officer had other options before fatally shooting woman, witness says
For the majority of the trial's third day, we heard from a detective who was one of those who trained Singh. READ MORE: https://www.fox4news.com/news/arlington-officer-had-other-options-before-fatally-shooting-woman-witness-says.
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
Good Day Blood Drive: Give blood this week to honor Tim Ryan
DALLAS - Throughout the week, Good Day has been encouraging viewers to donate blood in honor of Tim Ryan’s final week before retirement. Tim does not just talk the talk. He’s given more than 17 gallons of blood over the years and on Wednesday donated once more. His...
Dallas Zoo staff caring for wide-eyed baby gibbon
DALLAS - There’s a new baby primate at the Dallas Zoo that’s either adorable or terrifying depending on how you look at it. His face is one even a mother may not love. The male white-cheeked gibbon was born on Aug. 11 to mom, Tualang, and dad, Daxin.
Fundraiser event and home decor pop-up begins Friday
An annual event bringing together philanthropy and interior design kicks off Friday. FOX 4's consumer reporter Steve Noviello loves scoring a great deal. He takes you inside Thrift Studio where shoppers can find deep discounts on high-end furnishings with the money going back to a Dallas nonprofit.
