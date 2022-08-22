Read full article on original website
New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
zip06.com
OS Police Officer Resigns After Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct
The Old Saybrook police officer who was suspended earlier this year for his reported involvement in a bar fight has resigned following an internal investigation showing he had admitted to participating in sexual acts while on duty and intentionally damaged department property. Earlier this summer, Old Saybrook Police Officer Tyler...
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
NBC Connecticut
Officer Injured, Man in Custody After Chase in Farmington
A man who was wanted on an arrest warrant is in custody and a police officer is in the hospital after a chase in Farmington Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several times. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several...
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
Plymouth School Staffers Accused Of Failing To Report Abuse
Employees of a Connecticut school have been arrested on charges of failure to report abuse by a teacher. The incident, which included the arrest of the alleged abuser in January, took place in Litchfield County at the Plymouth Center School in Plymouth. Sherri Turner, age 59, of Farmington, was arrested...
NewsTimes
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
Register Citizen
Warrant: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ Farmington man sped through red light before killing teen
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old local man was driving up to 80 mph with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a 17-year-old driver this summer, according to his arrest warrant. The teenage driver, Luke Roux, of Farmington,...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport hires former Newtown cop convicted of embezzlement in labor relations role
BRIDGEPORT — City residents and their leaders have made it clear they are open to granting second chances. And now a former Newtown police officer convicted of embezzlement has joined the payroll in an important position. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office Wednesday confirmed that ex-Sgt. Domenic Costello has been hired...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Concerned Citizen Scares Away Men In Van Who Approached Girl In Old Greenwich, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men in a white van who allegedly attempted to get a 12-year-old girl to get into their van. The incident took place in Old Greenwich on Monday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive.
NBC Connecticut
Multiple AK-47 Style Rifles, Significant Amount of Narcotics Found During Investigation in Waterbury: PD
Police have recovered what they said were several guns including multiple AK-47 style rifles and a significant amount of narcotics during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday. The Waterbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force executed multiple search and seizure warrants for...
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
NBC Connecticut
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
