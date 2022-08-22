Ways to find the best deals on school supplies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO