ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Ways to find the best deals on school supplies

By David Horwitz, Livi Stanford, Ryan Trowbridge, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft

School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s crunch time for shoppers looking for back to school styles ahead of the return to classes next week, but with inflation and high prices nearly everywhere you look, we’re getting answers on where you can shop locally without breaking the bank. To combat...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Weekend Forecast

MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Updated: 12 hours ago. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Friday storms cause some...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

A Warm And Muggy Last Weekend Of August

MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Updated: 19 hours ago. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Friday storms cause some...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts has extended universal free meals this school year, whether your student is eating breakfast, lunch, a snack at school or brown bagging it, getting nutritious meals will help them in the classroom and beyond. Western Mass News is getting answers from a dietician on how to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Tech#Best Buy#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the first annual Elder’s Day was held at the North End Senior Center. Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris was in attendance, as well as the new North Citizen’s Council. There was a crowning of the first annual Elder’s Day king and queen as well!
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage reported in Easthampton

MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Updated: 9 hours ago. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
westernmassnews.com

Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges

MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Updated: 9 hours ago. School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Friday storms cause some...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Burnett Road in Chicopee closed due to downed pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Burnett Road in Chicopee was closed Friday afternoon due a pole being down in the area of the Ludlow town line, according to Chicopee Police. People were asked to seek alternative routes while crews responded to the situation. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is celebrating their fourth anniversary downtown. The resort held a special all-employee birthday bash on Friday, but instead of getting gifts, MGM gave out grants. Seven local non-profit community partners were selected to receive a share of the $75,000 grants. “Corporate social resonsibility is...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors. Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Affordable after-school options for families

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With kids heading back to the classroom, many families will rely on after-school childcare. “This is a home away from home at times,” said Marquita Saez, a counselor at Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Saez and her daughter, Alani, are fixtures at the Springfield Boys...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy