Cherry Hill, NJ

Gary Busey charged with sex crimes after allegedly groping women at convention

By Brendan Morrow
 5 days ago

Gary Busey is facing sex crimes charges after allegedly groping women at a horror convention.

The Oscar-nominated actor has been hit with multiple charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, "stemming from incidents occurring at" the Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey this month, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department . He was also charged with one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Police said that three women have accused Busey of groping them during a meet-and-greet, according to ABC News , and Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer officials received multiple complaints. "It was about contact," Scheunemann told the Inquirer . "It was about touching." The Monster Mania Convention said Busey was "removed from the convention and instructed not to return."

Busey received an Academy Award nomination for his performance The Buddy Holly Story and has also starred in films like Predator 2 and Point Break . After the charges were filed, the Daily Mail published photos and video that appeared to show Busey sitting on a public park bench in California with his pants down.

