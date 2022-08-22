Born in Hammersmith in 1986, Ed Gamble is a comedian, writer and actor. He studied philosophy at Durham University and started his career doing standup. Since 2018 he has co-presented the podcast Off Menu with James Acaster and is one of the creators of the 2022 comedy panel show The Island. He is also a regular guest on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You, QI and Live at the Apollo. In 2019 Gamble won the ninth series of Taskmaster and the following year set up Taskmaster the Podcast. Ed Gamble will be touring the UK with his new standup show, Electric, from 3 September.

