What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this September as the streamer unveils its upcoming library additions. Along with welcoming the next series of The Great British Baking Show, Netflix makes way for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai and the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde among other titles. And don’t miss Emily Deschanel in the drama Devil in Ohio or Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge, along with returning unscripted series like Floor Is Lava and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.
On my radar: Ed Gamble’s cultural highlights
Born in Hammersmith in 1986, Ed Gamble is a comedian, writer and actor. He studied philosophy at Durham University and started his career doing standup. Since 2018 he has co-presented the podcast Off Menu with James Acaster and is one of the creators of the 2022 comedy panel show The Island. He is also a regular guest on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You, QI and Live at the Apollo. In 2019 Gamble won the ninth series of Taskmaster and the following year set up Taskmaster the Podcast. Ed Gamble will be touring the UK with his new standup show, Electric, from 3 September.
Alpha’s ‘Dead’ Origin Story, the VMA Awards, ‘Guilt’ on ‘Masterpiece,’ Romance on the (Tennis) Court
AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead anthology digs into the series’ history with the origin story of how a mother named Dee became the villainous Alpha. MTV returns to its music roots with the annual Video Music Awards. Masterpiece Mystery! has Guilt to spare in a sequel to the twisty 2021 series. As the U.S. Open approaches, Hallmark offers a tennis romance executive-produced by Venus Williams.
Evan Peters Transforms Into Jeffrey Dahmer in Teaser for Netflix’s ‘Monster’
Evan Peters is here to scare you to bits in the first teaser and photo for the upcoming Ryan Murphy-created Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The release date for the series has yet to be announced but it will focus on the point of view of Dahmer’s many victims and how incompetent police work allowed Dahmer to take the lives of 17 men between the years of 1978-1991.
‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)
Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘Bupkis’: Joe Pesci Returns to Acting in Pete Davidson & Edie Falco Peacock Comedy
Joe Pesci is making his return to acting in Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis, an upcoming comedy on Peacock. The three-time Oscar nominee will co-star alongside Davidson and Edie Falco in the half-hour live-action comedy portraying a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s life. Pesci will play Davidson’s grandfather in Bupkis,...
Kelli Giddish ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit ‘Was Not Her Decision’
Earlier this week, long-time Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish announced that she will be leaving the hit NBC series after the upcoming 24th season. However, it appears the shock exit wasn’t her decision. According to Variety sources, Giddish’s departure wasn’t her idea, nor was it showrunner David...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Stars Gets HBO Max Release Date
Ralphie and the gang are coming home for Christmas as HBO Max has announced the release date for its much-anticipated A Christmas Story sequel, alongside three other holiday specials. According to Deadline, A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 holiday favorite, will premiere on the streamer on Thursday,...
How Will ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Write Out Rollins in Season 24?
After 12 years with SVU (beginning with Season 13), Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) will be leaving the squad behind sooner rather than later. Giddish announced on August 24 that she will be exiting Law & Order: SVU in Season 24. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” her statement reads in part. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well.”
‘See’-Ya Later, ‘Sisters’ Gone Bad, ‘Me Time’ and ‘Partner Track’ on Netflix
One of the original Apple TV+ series, , begins its third and final season. Also on Apple: the dark comedy Bad Sisters escalates its bad behavior. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are buddies in the raucous comedy Me Time on Netflix, which also launches the new workplace romantic legal drama Partner Track.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Stars on Elven-Human Communication Struggles (VIDEO)
Are you ready for this fall’s main event? As Prime Video prepares to release the first episodes of its highly-anticipated, mega-budget series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we caught up with a few of the stars behind the series’ most interesting elves. Cast members Robert Aramayo (politically inclined Elrond), Ismael Cruz Córdova (new character Arondir) and Morfydd Clark (warrior Galadriel) sat down with us virtually in the above video interview to talk about their unique portrayals and how these familiar and unfamiliar elves differ.
‘Walking Dead’ Final Episodes: New Promo Teases Survivors’ Fight for Their Home (VIDEO)
After 12 years and 169 episodes, The Walking Dead is leading up to the final fight the survivors will face together. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new promo (with new footage!) and key art for the eight episodes of Season 11C. “Do you think people are...
‘The Resident’ Trailer Teases Tragedy to Kick off Season 6 (VIDEO)
While we may still be wondering if Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) chooses Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (new series regular Kaley Ronayne), The Resident Season 6 trailer gives us something to focus on: Will Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) twins survive?
Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for ‘Kindness & Love’ After Fox Documentary
If you’re a (ahem!) person of a certain age, then you’re certainly familiar with Richard Simmons, the incessantly cheerful, curly-haired pop culture personality who had people in the late 1980s Sweatin’ To The Oldies. But TMZ’s new documentary, What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, highlights a very different Simmons.
More Like OpPEEnheim: ‘Selling The OC’ Boss Happily Admits He “Always” Pees in the Pool
Selling The OC, the sure-to-be hit spinoff of Selling Sunset, has already assumed its rightful place in Netflix’s Top 10 trending TV shows currently streaming on the platform. Fans can’t wait to get to know the new team of hungry real estate agents who fight over listings (and pretty much everything else!) against the stunning backdrop of gorgeous houses on the California coast. But one gross-out moment featuring Jason Oppenheim admitting he happily pees in the pool could take away from all that. If you haven’t checked out Selling the OC, but are a fan of Selling Sunset, just know that...
Animation Bonanza (‘Lower Decks,’ Grown-up ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ ‘Little Demon’), ‘The End Is Nye,’ All About Mike Tyson, ‘She-Hulk’ Outed
Animated offerings include the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks and a glimpse of Beavis and Butt-Head as adults—it isn’t pretty. Even less pretty: the raucous FXX animated comedy Little Demon, about a teenager who learns she’s the Antichrist. Science guy Bill Nye hosts a six-part series advising viewers on how to survive a variety of future apocalypses. Travante Rhodes plays controversial boxer Mike Tyson in an eight-part Hulu bio-series. She-Hulk Jennifer Walters finds her calling after her green alter ego goes public.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Creators Respond to ‘House of the Dragon’ Comparisons
For many fantasy writers, J.R.R. Tolkien’s books are the blueprint. Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings films are also a blueprint really for book-to-screen adaptations of a beloved story. George R. R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire series, on which Game of Thrones is based, has been compared to The Lord of the Rings trilogy because they fall in the same fantasy vein (hell, Martin’s name is even similar to Tolkien’s).
‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Negotiating for Season 2 of Prime Video Series
The Chris Pratt-starring action thriller The Terminal List could be returning as the actor is said to be in negotiations with Amazon Prime Video for a second season. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL seeking to avenge the murder of his family. The series — which also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn — premiered on July 1, 2022.
