Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Trailer Teases Tragedy to Kick off Season 6 (VIDEO)
While we may still be wondering if Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) chooses Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (new series regular Kaley Ronayne), The Resident Season 6 trailer gives us something to focus on: Will Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) twins survive?
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ Inspired Album Is Music to Fans’ Ears
There are more than a few reasons to watch Syfy‘s Resident Alien and one of them is the catchy music accompanying the quirky storylines involving alien Harry (Alan Tudyk). Now fans can listen to the album of original scores inspired by composer Shie Rozow’s work on the pilot episode of the hit series. Rozow’s best known for their work on titles like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.
tvinsider.com
‘See’-Ya Later, ‘Sisters’ Gone Bad, ‘Me Time’ and ‘Partner Track’ on Netflix
One of the original Apple TV+ series, , begins its third and final season. Also on Apple: the dark comedy Bad Sisters escalates its bad behavior. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are buddies in the raucous comedy Me Time on Netflix, which also launches the new workplace romantic legal drama Partner Track.
tvinsider.com
‘Central Park’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Songs & Challenges for Tillermans (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving fans of its animated musical comedy Central Park a first look at Season 3 with an all-new trailer ahead of the premiere on Friday, September 9. The Emmy-nominated series from creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, will return with 13 new episodes and the trailer is offering a taste of what’s on the horizon for the Tillerman family and their fellow New Yorkers. Set to launch with three installments on premiere day, Central Park‘s latest season will run through November 18 with new episodes arriving each Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: The Team Searches for Robyn (PHOTOS)
Where is Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)?! That’s the question for The Equalizer Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the search as well as where she is in the October 2 premiere. Season 2 ended with Robyn determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance) after...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
tvinsider.com
‘Walking Dead’ Final Episodes: New Promo Teases Survivors’ Fight for Their Home (VIDEO)
After 12 years and 169 episodes, The Walking Dead is leading up to the final fight the survivors will face together. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new promo (with new footage!) and key art for the eight episodes of Season 11C. “Do you think people are...
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr. Black Bear are another very funny animal. They love food and are incredibly smart. Their desire to eat anything they can […] The post House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
Alpha’s ‘Dead’ Origin Story, the VMA Awards, ‘Guilt’ on ‘Masterpiece,’ Romance on the (Tennis) Court
AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead anthology digs into the series’ history with the origin story of how a mother named Dee became the villainous Alpha. MTV returns to its music roots with the annual Video Music Awards. Masterpiece Mystery! has Guilt to spare in a sequel to the twisty 2021 series. As the U.S. Open approaches, Hallmark offers a tennis romance executive-produced by Venus Williams.
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Team Toasts Move to Peacock: ‘A Very Exciting and Upward Transition’ (PHOTOS)
After 57 years on NBC, Days of Our Lives is making the move to streaming, with new episodes beginning to air on Peacock on Monday, September 12. In celebration, executive producer Ken Corday gave a celebratory toast with the cast and crew of the series on August 22, and TV Insider has a first look in the photos above and below.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Party Ways’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 8, “Party Ways.”]. Married at First Sight Season 15 continues to put pressure on its five couples as real life closes in with the latest episode, “Party Ways.”. While some are rising to...
Beast review – are you on Team Lion or Team Idris?
There’s a reason why most rogue animal attack movies tend to dress their peril in scales and fins. Faced with the sawblade jaws of a crocodile (Lake Placid) or a dead-eyed shark (Jaws, The Meg), we instinctively side with the humans. But throw fur into the mix and an element of empathy for the beast creeps in. The rabid St Bernard in Cujo is both victim and threat. And the male lion that terrorises Nate (Idris Elba) and his teenage daughters during their South African safari trip in Baltasar Kormákur’s highly enjoyable elevated B-movie Beast is crazed after the slaughter of his pride by poachers. It’s hard not to find yourself temporarily on Team Lion. And it’s partly this hint of emotional complexity, plus Elba’s robust redemption arc, from failed father to lion-punching saviour, that sets this picture a notch above the average creature attack flick.
More Like OpPEEnheim: ‘Selling The OC’ Boss Happily Admits He “Always” Pees in the Pool
Selling The OC, the sure-to-be hit spinoff of Selling Sunset, has already assumed its rightful place in Netflix’s Top 10 trending TV shows currently streaming on the platform. Fans can’t wait to get to know the new team of hungry real estate agents who fight over listings (and pretty much everything else!) against the stunning backdrop of gorgeous houses on the California coast. But one gross-out moment featuring Jason Oppenheim admitting he happily pees in the pool could take away from all that. If you haven’t checked out Selling the OC, but are a fan of Selling Sunset, just know that...
tvinsider.com
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’: Amanda Fix & Avan Jogia Join Krysten Ritter in AMC Drama
The highly-anticipated Orphan Black spinoff has found two new leads to star opposite Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) in the upcoming AMC+ drama series, which is expected to debut in 2023. As reported by Deadline, rising newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (The Stranger) are joining Orphan...
tvinsider.com
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this September as the streamer unveils its upcoming library additions. Along with welcoming the next series of The Great British Baking Show, Netflix makes way for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai and the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde among other titles. And don’t miss Emily Deschanel in the drama Devil in Ohio or Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge, along with returning unscripted series like Floor Is Lava and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.
tvinsider.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Creators Respond to ‘House of the Dragon’ Comparisons
For many fantasy writers, J.R.R. Tolkien’s books are the blueprint. Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings films are also a blueprint really for book-to-screen adaptations of a beloved story. George R. R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire series, on which Game of Thrones is based, has been compared to The Lord of the Rings trilogy because they fall in the same fantasy vein (hell, Martin’s name is even similar to Tolkien’s).
tvinsider.com
‘The Boys’ Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Recurring Role for Season 4
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining The Boys for Season 4 at Prime Video as the actor takes on a recurring guest star role. Details about Morgan’s character are currently being kept under wraps until closer to the season’s release. Filming for Season 4 of The Boys recently commenced in Toronto where the production is based. Morgan’s casting marks a reunion between the actor and showrunner Eric Kripke who previously worked with him on The CW‘s Supernatural.
tvinsider.com
‘A Million Little Things’: Christina Moses Teases Regina’s Possible Career Shift in Season 5
Heading into A Million Little Things Season 5, Regina (Christina Moses) is one of the few people who know Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) has cancer. But Gary and Maggie (Allison Miller) don’t know that Regina and Rome (Romany Malco) watched that video. With the drama returning to ABC in...
tvinsider.com
‘Walker’ Prequel ‘Independence’ Offers Female Perspective of Classic Western
With two seasons of success under its gun belt, Jared Padalecki’s contemporary drama Walker now births this 1800s-set prequel series exploring the Texas Ranger’s Lone Star State roots. But don’t expect a dusty tale of dysentery and unhappy home-steading. “We’re interested in a modern twist on [the...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resort’ Episode 7: Nick Offerman’s Glorious, Indiana Jones-Like Return Explained by Andy Siara
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 7, “La Pubertad Matrimonio.”]. The Resort cast Nick Offerman for a reason. The seventh episode of the trippy Peacock comedy sees Offerman’s Murray return after multiple-episode hiatus (15 years in the world of the show). And the episode opens with the reveal of Murray’s new Indiana Jones-like persona. If you’ve been craving a Ron Swanson-like character from Offerman in recent years, complete with the actor’s delightfully absurd humor, this is it.
Comments / 0