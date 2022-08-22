ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Resident’ Trailer Teases Tragedy to Kick off Season 6 (VIDEO)

While we may still be wondering if Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) chooses Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (new series regular Kaley Ronayne), The Resident Season 6 trailer gives us something to focus on: Will Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) twins survive?
‘Resident Alien’ Inspired Album Is Music to Fans’ Ears

There are more than a few reasons to watch Syfy‘s Resident Alien and one of them is the catchy music accompanying the quirky storylines involving alien Harry (Alan Tudyk). Now fans can listen to the album of original scores inspired by composer Shie Rozow’s work on the pilot episode of the hit series. Rozow’s best known for their work on titles like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.
‘Central Park’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Songs & Challenges for Tillermans (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving fans of its animated musical comedy Central Park a first look at Season 3 with an all-new trailer ahead of the premiere on Friday, September 9. The Emmy-nominated series from creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, will return with 13 new episodes and the trailer is offering a taste of what’s on the horizon for the Tillerman family and their fellow New Yorkers. Set to launch with three installments on premiere day, Central Park‘s latest season will run through November 18 with new episodes arriving each Friday.
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr. Black Bear are another very funny animal. They love food and are incredibly smart. Their desire to eat anything they can […] The post House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alpha’s ‘Dead’ Origin Story, the VMA Awards, ‘Guilt’ on ‘Masterpiece,’ Romance on the (Tennis) Court

AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead anthology digs into the series’ history with the origin story of how a mother named Dee became the villainous Alpha. MTV returns to its music roots with the annual Video Music Awards. Masterpiece Mystery! has Guilt to spare in a sequel to the twisty 2021 series. As the U.S. Open approaches, Hallmark offers a tennis romance executive-produced by Venus Williams.
Beast review – are you on Team Lion or Team Idris?

There’s a reason why most rogue animal attack movies tend to dress their peril in scales and fins. Faced with the sawblade jaws of a crocodile (Lake Placid) or a dead-eyed shark (Jaws, The Meg), we instinctively side with the humans. But throw fur into the mix and an element of empathy for the beast creeps in. The rabid St Bernard in Cujo is both victim and threat. And the male lion that terrorises Nate (Idris Elba) and his teenage daughters during their South African safari trip in Baltasar Kormákur’s highly enjoyable elevated B-movie Beast is crazed after the slaughter of his pride by poachers. It’s hard not to find yourself temporarily on Team Lion. And it’s partly this hint of emotional complexity, plus Elba’s robust redemption arc, from failed father to lion-punching saviour, that sets this picture a notch above the average creature attack flick.
More Like OpPEEnheim: ‘Selling The OC’ Boss Happily Admits He “Always” Pees in the Pool

Selling The OC, the sure-to-be hit spinoff of Selling Sunset, has already assumed its rightful place in Netflix’s Top 10 trending TV shows currently streaming on the platform. Fans can’t wait to get to know the new team of hungry real estate agents who fight over listings (and pretty much everything else!) against the stunning backdrop of gorgeous houses on the California coast. But one gross-out moment featuring Jason Oppenheim admitting he happily pees in the pool could take away from all that. If you haven’t checked out Selling the OC, but are a fan of Selling Sunset, just know that...
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this September as the streamer unveils its upcoming library additions. Along with welcoming the next series of The Great British Baking Show, Netflix makes way for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai and the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde among other titles. And don’t miss Emily Deschanel in the drama Devil in Ohio or Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge, along with returning unscripted series like Floor Is Lava and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Creators Respond to ‘House of the Dragon’ Comparisons

For many fantasy writers, J.R.R. Tolkien’s books are the blueprint. Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings films are also a blueprint really for book-to-screen adaptations of a beloved story. George R. R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire series, on which Game of Thrones is based, has been compared to The Lord of the Rings trilogy because they fall in the same fantasy vein (hell, Martin’s name is even similar to Tolkien’s).
‘The Boys’ Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Recurring Role for Season 4

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining The Boys for Season 4 at Prime Video as the actor takes on a recurring guest star role. Details about Morgan’s character are currently being kept under wraps until closer to the season’s release. Filming for Season 4 of The Boys recently commenced in Toronto where the production is based. Morgan’s casting marks a reunion between the actor and showrunner Eric Kripke who previously worked with him on The CW‘s Supernatural.
‘The Resort’ Episode 7: Nick Offerman’s Glorious, Indiana Jones-Like Return Explained by Andy Siara

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 7, “La Pubertad Matrimonio.”]. The Resort cast Nick Offerman for a reason. The seventh episode of the trippy Peacock comedy sees Offerman’s Murray return after multiple-episode hiatus (15 years in the world of the show). And the episode opens with the reveal of Murray’s new Indiana Jones-like persona. If you’ve been craving a Ron Swanson-like character from Offerman in recent years, complete with the actor’s delightfully absurd humor, this is it.
