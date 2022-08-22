ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins re-sign assistant coach Mike Vellucci

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Not long after the Pittsburgh Penguins promoted and extended Todd Reirden, they announced the extension of assistant coach Mike Vellucci.

The Penguins announced that Vellucci was re-signed to a two-year contract extension.

The signing doesn’t come with a fancy new title like associate coach Reirden, but it does show that the front office thinks very highly of their bench bosses.

Vellucci joined the NHL Penguins in 2020 and has overseen the team’s offense and penalty kill.

Under Vellucci, the penalty kill has grown to be one of the best in the NHL; in 2021-22 the Penguins penalty kill reached 84.43%, good for third in the NHL.

"Mike is a dedicated coach who has proven to be a valuable addition since joining Pittsburgh," general manager Ron Hextall said. "We're excited to have him back behind the bench for two more seasons."

Vellucci joined the organization in 2019-20 and spent a season as the WBS Penguins general manager and head coach.

Since joining WBS, 14 of his players have reached the NHL.

Community Policy