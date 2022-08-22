Here’s How to Get FREE Meals for Your Columbus City Student

Columbus City Schools has announced they are offering students “Grab and Go” meals. Starting on Wednesday, August 24th meals will be available to all students from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm. Students will get to choose between a hot or cold meal and will also be able to order breakfast for the following day.

Meals will be available to students at 25 locations across the district for the duration of the strike.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Below are the “Grab and Go” locations:

Region 1 Meal Sites:

Briggs HS

Starling PK-8

Wedgewood MS

West HS

Westmoor MS

Region 2 Meal Sites:

Columbus Scioto

Independence HS

Sherwood MS

Region 3 Meal Sites:

Buckeye MS

East HS

Marion-Franklin HS

South HS

Region 4 Meal Sites:

Centennial HS

CNIS/Columbus Global Academy

Dominion MS

Whetstone HS

Region 5 Meal Sites:

Beechcroft HS

Medina MS

Mifflin HS

Northland HS

Woodward Park MS

Region 6 Meal Sites:

Berwick Alternative PK-8

Columbus Africentric PK-12

Eastmoor Academy

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy

For more information click here .

The Latest:

