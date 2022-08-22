ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

WAFB

Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court. According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area. The crew reportedly arrived and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023

(KALB) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Louisiana next year. Bluey and her friends are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”. The show will be available in Lafayette on January 5, 2023, at the Heyman Performing Arts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals

ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Public input wanted on Little Farms Park playground designs

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary community is welcome to give their input on Little Farms Park renovations at a Tuesday, Aug. 30 meeting hosted by BREC. BREC said the park currently has a new pavilion, a multi-use court for tennis and basketball, and a multi-purpose field along with other site improvements including walkways and furnishings.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus. The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Bluebonnet office building sells for $1.2M

A south Baton Rouge office building near Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Bluebonnet Boulevard sold for just over $1.21 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The roughly 6,572-square-foot building is divided into three separate office condominium units. Current occupants include MetaGlow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

