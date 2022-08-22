Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
Police make arrest in Fall River murder
The stabbing happened Sunday night at a restaurant on County Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
2 charged in drive-by killing of woman in Providence
Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021.
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
Turnto10.com
Police find 64 bags of fentanyl, charge Norton couple with trafficking
(WJAR) — Police arrested a Norton couple on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Norton Police Department says Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife Cheryl Hampe, 67, were the subjects of a lengthy investigation and were taken into custody on Wednesday in Attleboro. According to the department, the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
ABC6.com
2 people shot near park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 murder of Massachusetts woman
The North Andover woman's body was found by workers in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in nearby Beverly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced After ‘Violent Rampage’
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman who severely injured her girlfriend in what the Bristol District Attorney's office called a "violent rampage" earlier this year has been sentenced. The D.A.'s office said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter will spend up to five and a half years in state prison after...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
Dartmouth Police Strongly Defend Handling Of Weekend Standoff
Being a cop is a tough job. You have to have thick skin and resist the urge to respond to criticism, especially from folks who don't always have all of the facts. But sometimes, you have to respond to set the record straight. The Dartmouth Police Department, through its Facebook...
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte was charged with Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness on Thursday. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2022. As a part of...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man held without bail after pleading not guilty in stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been held without bail in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. Jordan Gottlieb pleaded not guilty this afternoon and was held without bail. Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop grocery store on an...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Officer responds to reports of a pit-bull loose in the streets
“When a call came in to the north-end patrol division regarding a loose pit-bull in the area of Edison St. shortly after midnight last night, Ofc. Marc Felix saw it as a great opportunity to make a new friend. We were happy to host our fun, four-legged guest and treat...
Man found with ghost gun, drugs during traffic stop
A Massachusetts man pulled over for speeding on I-295 early Thursday morning was arrested after troopers found a ghost gun and drugs inside his car, according to Rhode Island State Police.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1