Fall River, MA

Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing

Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing

FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
FALL RIVER, MA
Police find 64 bags of fentanyl, charge Norton couple with trafficking

(WJAR) — Police arrested a Norton couple on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Norton Police Department says Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife Cheryl Hampe, 67, were the subjects of a lengthy investigation and were taken into custody on Wednesday in Attleboro. According to the department, the two...
NORTON, MA
2 people shot near park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything

A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
FALL RIVER, MA
