wach.com
Man dead after Sumter County Crash
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
WIS-TV
One dies in Sumter fatal collision
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
msn.com
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire. As of 6:45 p.m.,...
wach.com
Three injured; Multiple gunshots reported at a Lexington County community
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officials say they received a call around 8:15 Thursday evening about multiple gunshots fired on the 100 block of Glenn Road. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that...
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
Suspect, victim identified in Lexington County shooting on Glenn Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Cleveland Stone Jr. of West Columbia now faces several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes still blocked on I-77 north near Blythewood after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 (Blythewood Road) has traffic at a standstill. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Traffic near Blythewood Road was still backed up as of 10 a.m. If you need to travel through the area, use...
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
wach.com
Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
wach.com
Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
wach.com
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
WIS-TV
Lexington County “Heroin trafficker” sentenced to 30 years in prison
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following a jury trial in Lexington County earlier this week. According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Israel Mendoza Cervantes, 29, was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
wach.com
Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
wach.com
Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
