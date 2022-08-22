ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wach.com

Man dead after Sumter County Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
PELION, SC
wach.com

Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington County “Heroin trafficker” sentenced to 30 years in prison

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following a jury trial in Lexington County earlier this week. According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Israel Mendoza Cervantes, 29, was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

