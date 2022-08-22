GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two alleys and a portion of Seventh Street will be closed for two weeks beginning Aug. 31 for the PMS Alley 2022 project. Seventh Street will be closed from Carey to South Kendrick avenues, a City of Gillette street closure form signed Aug. 24 said. The alley between South Kendrick and Carey avenues will be closed from Sixth and Seventh streets. The alley between Eighth and Seventh streets will be closed to through traffic. The form said flaggers will be used on Sixth Street as necessary.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO