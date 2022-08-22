Read full article on original website
Weekend warm-up begins today with low storm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a low threat of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, the chance is not zero and atmospheric conditions will be right to allow any storms that do pop to potentially become severe. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a beautifully sunny...
Today’s high coolest of the week; best chance for thunderstorms
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A chance for showers and thunderstorms hovering over the area all day, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says today’s high of 77 degrees will be the coolest of the week. This morning starts off with a 20% chance for showers. That...
Isolated flash flooding possible if storms pop today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a mostly sunny start to the day, Campbell County could see excessive rainfall this afternoon and again Thursday with isolated flash flooding possible. That’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, which said its forecast area is included in a...
WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
I-90 bridge repair in Buffalo will require short term road closure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor S&S Builders are repairing a bridge on I-90 in Buffalo in September and October. S&S Builders, LLC has been preparing this past week to repair the bent cap and replace the girder. The contractor will have to temporarily close US 14/16 Sept. 1 to remove the girder. By late September, the contractor will replace the girder and need to have another short-term road closure at that time.
Water shutoff tomorrow on Greenway Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hot Iron is replacing a water main valve tomorrow, prompting a water shutoff in the block of Greenway Drive that’s closest to Highway 14-16. The water shutoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26, according to the City of Gillette form released today.
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
Walk to end Alzheimer’s scheduled for Saturday at Lasting Legacy Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Lasting Legacy Park this weekend. The walk is a celebratory event highlighting the local communities work to fight Alzheimer’s disease, as well as other forms of dementia, the event listing states.
Seventh Street block to close near Twin Spruce Jr. High in Gillette for 2 weeks
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two alleys and a portion of Seventh Street will be closed for two weeks beginning Aug. 31 for the PMS Alley 2022 project. Seventh Street will be closed from Carey to South Kendrick avenues, a City of Gillette street closure form signed Aug. 24 said. The alley between South Kendrick and Carey avenues will be closed from Sixth and Seventh streets. The alley between Eighth and Seventh streets will be closed to through traffic. The form said flaggers will be used on Sixth Street as necessary.
Gillette to host 2022 state horseshoe championship this weekend at Fireside
GILLETTE, Wyo. — This weekend, horseshoe enthusiasts will circle around at Fireside Bar and Lounge, 114 US-14, for this year’s Wyoming State Horseshoe Championship. On Saturday, Women’s and Elder’s divisions will pitch at 9 a.m., and Men’s division pitches at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday, Men’s division starts at 8 a.m. Women’s and Elder’s divisions will begin immediately after Men’s division concludes. Nearly four dozen pitchers will compete in the event, which Gillette’s Fireside Horseshoe Club is hosting.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/25/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Aug. 25:. At 10:27 a.m. to Skyline Drive for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 10:36 a.m. to Dakota Street for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient...
Gillette residents near Mary Court will have water shutoff Aug. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water shutoff related to the Monte Vista Lane utility improvements project is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26. The connection of a new water main prompts the water shutoff, an Aug. 23 city form said. A map indicates workers estimate the water shutoff...
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/20/22 – 8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29 to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Aug. 25, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the Ramada Plaza...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Meet 6 freshmen who chose Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College held Tanner Fest Aug. 26 for residents, staff and other faculty to get together to bring in the new school year. About 25 people gathered at Tanner Village, an on-campus community for students, for the party. County 17 interviewed some freshmen who came to...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Family violence protection act violation, Aug. 23, near Southern Drive and South Douglas...
Campbell County divorces through August 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 16 through Aug. 20. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Susan...
