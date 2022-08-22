Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
GrubHub offers $10 off orders, promoting Apple TV+ series 'Severance'
For a very limited time, GrubHub is offering $10 off orders for National Waffle Day in a promotion for Apple Original series "Severance."
Apple Insider
How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data
If you don't like iOS 16 after updating your iPhone, you can always undo all the damage. Here's how you can downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcomingMacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process.
Apple Insider
The best game controllers for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
Bring gaming on youriPhone or Apple TV closer to the console experience, by using one of these game controllers with your Apple devices.
Apple Insider
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. Continuing the annual cycle once more, Apple will be introducing new...
Apple Insider
Apple issues sixth developer beta of macOS Ventura
The newest betas can be picked up via theApple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Asus ProArt B660-Creator D4 Review: Pros on a Budget
Priced under $200, Asus’ B660-Creator D4 is a solid budget board for creative professionals. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the Z690 version, but it’s less than half the pricef. If you’re looking to use the flexibility of the USB Type-C display option and don’t need integrated Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) ports, this board should be on your shortlist.
Apple Insider
Best Apple Trade-in Deals
Set your calendars, because it's iPhone season, with theiPhone 14 scheduled to debut on Sept. 7. With an Apple Event mere days away, it's time to lock in the best trade-in price for your used iPhone and Apple Watch before values drop.
Apple Insider
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
The September 7Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it.
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Apple Insider
How to manage Apple Mail previous recipients on iOS 15
Cleaning up the Apple Mail previous recipients will make things a lot simpler for folks that rely on theiPhone to get the job done. Here's how to get it done on iOS.
Like Bed Bath & Beyond? This Turnaround Stock Is Far More Promising
This retailer's stock has a lot more potential than Bed Bath & Beyond, without all the risk.
12 Siri features you never knew were hiding on your iPhone
We’ve covered all sorts of iPhone tricks before, but today we’re going to focus exclusively on Siri. While everyone is likely familiar with standard Siri commands — like checking the weather and sports scores — there are several Siri features that have long been hiding in plain sight. So even though it’s fair to say that Siri now lags behind rivals like Amazon’s Alexa AI, Siri on the iPhone is still a lot more powerful than you probably give it credit for.
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers.
Apple Insider
How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students
With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch continues to command growing global smartwatch market
In a growing global market, the Apple Watch continues to dominate with more than three times the market share of its closest competitor Samsung. New research claims that global smartwatch sales increased 13% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same time in 2021. The news follows previous research saying that Q1 2022's sales were up by the same 13% YoY.
Apple Insider
Upgraded version of O.MG hacking cable packs nefarious new capabilities
The O.MG Elite was recently showed off at the DEFCON cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, and The Verge recently took a look into the nefarious accessory's capabilities. "It's a cable that looks identical to the other cables you already have," creator MG said. "But inside each cable, I put an implant that's got a web server, USB communications, and Wi-Fi access. So it plugs in, powers up, and you can connect to it."
Apple Insider
Apple now paying out $95M in AppleCare lawsuit settlement
Apple is starting to send out payments in its $95 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refurbished devices used as replacements forAppleCare repairs.
Apple Insider
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Match Group, owner of popular dating app Tinder, is the latest company to file an antitrust case against Apple to protest the "excessive" 30% fee for publishing in the App Store.
