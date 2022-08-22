ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place

Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Growing the film industry in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Charlotte City Council#Alcoholic Beverages#Politics Local#Plaza Midwood
WBTV

Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year

Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9. Fort Mill School District bus drivers doubled up on routes. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy