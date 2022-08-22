Read full article on original website
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Plans continue for a reimagined Latta Place, formerly Latta Plantation, set to open in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are in the works to reopen Latta Place, which was formerly known as Latta Plantation in Huntersville. In 2021, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation leaders chose not to renew the lease with Historic Latta Inc., the group operating it. This came after an employee of...
Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year.
‘It was depressing’: Frustration mounts over gaps in handicapped-accessible transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents who rely on public transportation to get around are being left behind all because of where they live. Michelle Faulkner is one of them. She qualifies for handicap-accessible transportation but cannot access it. “At first, it was depressing,” Faulkner said. She started losing...
‘We are family’: Annual event continues to promote love, unity in Charlotte community
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause.
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer.
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. 'It was shocking': Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home.
Growing the film industry in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a message sent to families on Thursday, West Rowan Middle School announced that it will be extending its temporary closure after a microbial growth was found last week. The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will...
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
Housing boom in East Spencer continuing with new construction
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The building boom is continuing in the town of East Spencer. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in the small Rowan County town. Just five days...
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones. On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Adams-Jones’...
Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year
Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9.
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Iredell County are scrambling to find transportation to and from school just days before the new school year begins. Families at schools including Lake Norman High School and Woodland Heights Middle School were informed Thursday night some students won’t have bus service come Monday.
