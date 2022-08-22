Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart
A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of test driving, stealing vehicle
A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle after taking it on a test drive. On Friday, August 12, at approximately 9:40 a.m., two Ocala Police Department officers responded to Kaser Cars & In-House Credit, LLC located at 56 S Pine Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested after using stolen credit card at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspect was arrested after using a stolen credit card for a purchase at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Edward Anthony Fuchs, 27, of Wildwood, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of theft and fraud following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman arrested with drugs after K-9 alerts on van
A Lady Lake woman was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a van in which she had been traveling. Heather Marie Senn, 35, of Lady Lake had been traveling in the van with 39-year-old Christopher Smith in the wee hours Friday morning when they were pulled over on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Both were “nervous.” The dog alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
villages-news.com
Ex-employee charged with writing bogus prescriptions lands back behind bars
An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages and later charged with writing bogus prescriptions has landed back behind bars. Lucy Bee Gallentine, 37, of the Villages of Parkwood was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. Her arrest last month in the prescription fraud case is considered a violation of her probation resulting from a 2020 arrest at a Starbuck’s in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Arraignment set for Villager in alleged attack on man at postal station
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager in an alleged attack on a man at a postal station in the Village of Fenney. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, of the Village of Fenney, is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 14 on a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. She...
villages-news.com
Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar
A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
ocala-news.com
22-year-old woman arrested in connection with shooting death of MCSO detention deputy
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. According to a press release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the communication center received a call in reference to a potential suicide that had occurred at a residence in Pine Ridge.
villages-news.com
Woman with $1,600 water bill jailed after turning back on shut-off tap
A woman with a $1,600 water bill whose service was shut off for non-payment was jailed after turning back on the tap. Brittany Suzanne Johansen, 43, of Lady Lake was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of theft of utility service. Johansen had racked up...
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies say
Clay County man arrested for possession of narcotics.Getty Images. A Clay County man was arrested Friday for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
villages-news.com
Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash
A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three women who allegedly stole over $900 worth of liquor
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women who are suspected of stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a local store. On May 28, 2022, the three female suspects (pictured below) entered the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits located on SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, they allegedly stole 16 bottles of liquor that were valued at over $900.
Hernando County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting County Residents
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male, who identifies himself as Sergeant Wagner with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the male then tells the victim that he or she
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 found fatally shot in Lake County home
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
