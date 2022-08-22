ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Here’s How to Get FREE Meals for Your Columbus City Student

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbFbO_0hQY9kDA00


Columbus City Schools has announced they are offering students “Grab and Go” meals.  Starting on Wednesday, August 24th meals will be available to all students from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm.  Students will get to choose between a hot or cold meal and will also be able to order breakfast for the following day.

Meals will be available to students at 25 locations across the district for the duration of the strike.

Below are the “Grab and Go” locations:

Region 1 Meal Sites:

  • Briggs HS
  • Starling PK-8
  • Wedgewood MS
  • West HS
  • Westmoor MS

Region 2 Meal Sites:

  • Columbus Scioto
  • Independence HS
  • Sherwood MS

Region 3 Meal Sites:

  • Buckeye MS
  • East HS
  • Marion-Franklin HS
  • South HS

Region 4 Meal Sites:

  • Centennial HS
  • CNIS/Columbus Global Academy
  • Dominion MS
  • Whetstone HS

Region 5 Meal Sites:

  • Beechcroft HS
  • Medina MS
  • Mifflin HS
  • Northland HS
  • Woodward Park MS

Region 6 Meal Sites:

  • Berwick Alternative PK-8
  • Columbus Africentric PK-12
  • Eastmoor Academy
  • Linden-McKinley STEM Academy

For more information click here .

