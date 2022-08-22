Study reveals imbalance in urban greenspace planning leads to severe inequalities in access to greenspace among cities

Read full article on original website
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
A time-lapse video shows a baby blue straw sitting in a tank of water and rocks. Not much happens at first, as a counter of days zips from 1 to 24. But by Day 25, layers of the straw begin to peel away. As the counter reaches Day 43, holes line the sides before the straw breaks apart on Day 45. About two weeks later—on Day 58—the straw is gone.
Study identifies 'transformative learning experiences' of field courses
Biologist Michelle Smith discovered the wonders of the ocean while taking a field course in Friday Harbor, Washington, as a doctoral student. "When you rowed a boat at night the water all around you would glow because of bioluminescent organisms. Learning about the ocean transformed me," said Smith, the Ann S. Bowers Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Is focused attention always best? New study reveals when it's not
In the early 1980s, the dental care company Colgate decided to pursue the flourishing readymade meals market and debut its own line of frozen entrees. Yet rather than broaden Colgate's market share, the strategy backfired and led to reduced revenues and poor net income. According to Michael Mannor, the John...
Reconstructing ice age diets reveals unraveling web of life
Research published this week in Science offers the clearest picture yet of the reverberating consequences of land mammal declines on food webs over the past 130,000 years. It's not a pretty picture. "While about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50%...
Do STEM fields attract more boys or girls? A new study sheds light
From the White House to community-based organizations, numerous groups and initiatives are encouraging girls and women to pursue STEM education. Will it pay off?. In a new study, career aspirations of nearly half a million 15- and 16-year-olds across 80 developing and developed nations show consistent sex differences. It came down to things vs. people. When asked what kind of job they expect to have when they are about 30 years old, more boys than girls aspired to things-oriented or STEM occupations, and more girls than boys gravitated toward people-oriented occupations. Things-oriented careers such as computer programming and engineering involve work with machines, and people-oriented occupations such as teaching and nursing involve face-to-face interaction.
Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions
Intermolecular interactions are the forces that pertain between molecules. In general, these interactions scarcely extend beyond the boundaries of molecules. For the most part, they are effective over distances of less than 1 nanometer (10-9 m). The largest distances discovered to date were in energy transmissions, where almost 10 nanometers...
Reasons behind gamer rage in children are complex, and children are good at naming them
Children's outbursts of rage while playing digital games are causing both concern and public debate around the topic. Taking a novel approach to gamer rage, a new study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland examines the topic from a child's perspective, finding complex reasons for gamer rage in children. As data, the researchers used interviews with, and essays by, children. The study examined children's views on the reasons for and background factors of gamer rage. In addition, the researchers analyzed how rage manifested itself.
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
Negotiations are underway to avoid conflict and damage to spacecraft between international moon missions
It's been 50 years since humans last visited the moon, and even robotic missions have been few and far between. But the Earth's only natural satellite is about to get crowded. At least six countries and a flurry of private companies have publicly announced more than 250 missions to the moon to occur within the next decade. Many of these missions include plans for permanent lunar bases and are motivated in large part by ambitions to assess and begin utilizing the moon's natural resources. In the short term, resources would be used to support lunar missions, but in the long term, the moon and its resources will be a critical gateway for missions to the broader riches of the solar system.
Study: Slogans protesting COVID vaccine mandate displayed three themes
When the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Nov. 4 for businesses with 100 or more employees, protests erupted in cities across the U.S. A recent study of the slogans displayed by protestors found three distinct themes. Tim F. Liao, a professor of sociology at the University of Illinois...
Social exclusion more common form of bullying than physical, verbal aggression
Bullying is typically portrayed in popular culture as either physical aggression, such as pushing and kicking, or verbal aggression, such as threats and derogatory insults. However, a new study at the University of Missouri highlights the damaging social and emotional toll caused by "relational aggression," which is the most common form of bullying and involves socially excluding peers from group activities and spreading harmful rumors.
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
How gender norms influence what young people choose to study at school
There is a gender divide in the subjects teenagers choose to study. In 2022, 63% of UK GCSE candidates taking full-course Physical Education (PE) for GCSE were male. For Art and Design subjects, though, boys made up only 35% of the students taking the subject. The subjects students choose to...
Scientists say a shipwreck off Patagonia is a long-lost 1850s Rhode Island whaler
Scientists investigating the remains of an old wooden ship off the cold, windy coast of far southern Argentina say it almost certainly is the Dolphin, a globe-trotting whaling ship from Warren, R.I., lost in 1859. Archaeologists have spent years researching the ship's origin without making a definitive identification, but a new analysis of tree rings in its timbers has provided perhaps the most compelling evidence yet. A team of Argentinian and American researchers just published the findings in the journal Dendrochronologia.
Bioinformaticians get rid of an unnecessary step in protein stability analysis
Researchers from the Skoltech Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology compared different protein structure prediction methods in terms of mutant protein stability evaluation and obtained the same result for the AI-predicted structures and experimental three-dimensional (3D) of proteins with similar amino acid sequences. However, the attempt to predict the targeted protein's structure from the known structure of its "relative" only made the prediction less accurate. The team's findings will facilitate preliminary calculations in the evaluation of stability changes caused by mutation. The research was published in Bioinformatics.
Climate extremes: The energy required for adaptation calls for stronger mitigation efforts
A new study published today in Nature Communications by researchers from the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change, Ca' Foscari University of Venice, the European Institute on Economics and the Environment and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine finds that adapting to climate change will require more energy than previously estimated, leading to higher energy investments and costs. Avoiding this additional energy burden is another important benefit of ambitious mitigation that so far has remained neglected in academia, international negotiations and the public debate.
A nanotransistor sensor that simultaneously measures electrical and mechanical activity in heart cells
Using a suspended nanowire, a University of Massachusetts research team has, for the first time, created a tiny sensor that can simultaneously measure electrical and mechanical cellular responses in cardiac tissue, work promising for cardiac disease studies, drug testing and regenerative medicine. Electrical and computer engineering (ECE) Ph.D. student Hongyan...
Current Siberian warming is the most powerful of the last 7,000 years
The north of Western Siberia is recording the warmest summers of the last 7,000 years. While for several millennia the temperature of the region was following a general cooling, in the 19th century there has been an abrupt change with rapidly rising temperature that has reached its highest value in the recent decades. These findings were published today in Nature Communications.
