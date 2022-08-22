Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after overnight shooting at Stadium Sports Bar and Grill
CINCINNATI — Two people were transported to a hospital after an overnight shooting at the Stadium Sports Bar and Grill. At 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Mt. Healthy officers responded to the sports bar located at 8021 Hamilton Ave. for a fight in progress with shots fired. While on scene,...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects wanted for carjacking, theft in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspects after five vehicles were stolen from the Montclaire subdivision in Deerfield Township. Security camera footage from the subdivision shows the moments two males casually walk up to residents' cars around 2:30 a.m Monday. "They...
WKYT 27
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a sheriff’s office evidence room. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said during a transition of evidence officers, four people had access to the room, and during that time $25,000 went missing. State...
KSP arrest 8 after incident at State Fair
Initial investigations into the incident suggest that a group of individuals incited panic with noise-making devices that were mistaken to be gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
spectrumnews1.com
Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Wright
The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Utility pole replacement prompts road closure in Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews have reportedly closed a section of road in Northbrook for a utility pole replacement, Thursday morning. Pippin Road is closed between Wenning Road and Berthbrook Drive while crews replace a utility pole. Work is expected to be completed by the early afternoon. For live traffic...
KRMG
3 Indiana college students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
3 Indiana college students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured Police said five people, all believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle. (NCD)
WRBI Radio
SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend
Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
wvxu.org
Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter
Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WLWT 5
'Bluey' on stage coming to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior. There is now...
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
WLWT 5
WLWT special 'Back to School: Changing Course' to air Tuesday
CINCINNATI — Thousands of students across Greater Cincinnati are returning to the classroom this month. Educators and students alike are hoping for a school year without major disruptions after two years of chaos in and out of the classroom. The COVID-19 pandemic forced school leaders to make tough decisions....
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
WLWT 5
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
WLWT 5
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Comments / 1