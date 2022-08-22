ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Wright

The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Kentucky State Police#Ksp#Midway#The Kentucky State Fair
WLWT 5

Utility pole replacement prompts road closure in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews have reportedly closed a section of road in Northbrook for a utility pole replacement, Thursday morning. Pippin Road is closed between Wenning Road and Berthbrook Drive while crews replace a utility pole. Work is expected to be completed by the early afternoon. For live traffic...
NORTHBROOK, OH
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
wvxu.org

Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter

Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

'Bluey' on stage coming to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior. There is now...
INDIANA STATE
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WLWT 5

WLWT special 'Back to School: Changing Course' to air Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Thousands of students across Greater Cincinnati are returning to the classroom this month. Educators and students alike are hoping for a school year without major disruptions after two years of chaos in and out of the classroom. The COVID-19 pandemic forced school leaders to make tough decisions....
EDUCATION
WLWT 5

Churches heighten security in midst of prayer

CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WLWT 5

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy