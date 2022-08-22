Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to prison on felony kidnapping charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man who abducted a woman from the YMCA in Austin and later threatened to kill her on March 9th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Keshaun Austin Baker of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 34 days already served after pleading guilty on April 28th to one felony count of kidnapping.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
kttn.com
Man and woman convicted of conspiracy and fraud in cattle ponzi scheme
A federal jury convicted a woman and man of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering relating to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, of Galesburg, Illinois, and Ron Throgmartin, 58,...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present
A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
KWQC
‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. The department hopes the approach will stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders and lower gun crime rates in the city. “It’s an evidence-based strategy that’s meant...
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
KWQC
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Galesburg man charged after admitting to slew of burglaries
On Monday, August 22nd, WGIL reported several handguns being stolen from an unlocked safe on Friday in a garage on North West Street. The following day, on Saturday, the homeowner installed security cameras and GPD was again called to the scene after the male subject entered the garage again, however, nothing was taken. The male subject, 27-year-old Caleb Newland was located on Sunday and was questioned by police. GPD then on Sunday was shown security video of a burglary incident in the 700 block of Monroe Street where the same male suspect was seen in the video entering vehicles. Police again interviewed Newland who, according to police reports, asked officers if he could “just give all the stuff back?” Newland led officers to a residence on Mary Street where numerous stolen items were recovered including a large amount of ammunition. Newland was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s facing two class 2 felony charges of burglary, a class 2 felony charge of burglary from a motor vehicle, and is charged with illegal possession of ammunition. Newland has a preliminary hearing in Knox County Court scheduled for September 13th.
KIMT
SE Iowa man sent to prison for Mower County kidnapping
AUSTIN, Minn. - Abducting a woman in Mower County is sending a southeast Iowa man to prison. Keshaun Austin Baker, 22 of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months behind bars, with credit for 34 days already served, and ordered to pay $223.13 in restitution. Baker...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
Man sentenced for identity theft, fraud charges
Silvano Marez Rios, age 50, a Mexican citizen who resided in West Liberty, was sentenced on Thursday, August 18 to 33 months in federal prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a Social Security number and illegal reentry. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release […]
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
