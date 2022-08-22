ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson, IL

Giant Goose, Swan Lake part of the same conversation

By Dan DeBoone
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 5 days ago
There have been two recent meetings concerning the Giant Goose Educational Park, Atkinson, IL. The guest speaker was Garett Struck, President of the Illinois Izaak Walton League.

Giant Goose needs improvements.

There is also a possibility, down the line, that some land and Swann Lake will be sold or maybe a better word, traded for 519 acres of land south of Giant Goose. There would also be a great deal of money for Giant Goose plus road improvements, etc. As I see it, there “appears” to be close to a “win-win” trade off, “but” there are still a lot of questions and discussions yet to be solved. Because Giant Goose is owned by the Illinois Izaak Walton League, each club in the state like Geneseo and Kewanee would each have one vote on the proposed deal. Now you campers, hikers and anglers, don’t panic! The main and east lakes, camp grounds on the main lake, most trails, and the clubhouse would not be affected.

However, if you are a member of Giant Goose I would strongly advise you to start attending their meetings. The same goes for the Geneseo Izaak Walton meetings. Don’t leave important decisions to be made by just a few people.

POLITICS
