New London County's COVID cases fall 20.3%; Connecticut cases plummet 15.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago
Connecticut reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,191 new cases. That's down 15.2% from the previous week's tally of 4,940 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Connecticut ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.2% from the week before, with 707,345 cases reported. With 1.07% of the country's population, Connecticut had 0.59% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New London County reported 370 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 464 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 65,392 cases and 699 deaths.

Windham County reported 143 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 122 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 28,816 cases and 312 deaths.

Across Connecticut, cases fell in six counties, with the best declines in Fairfield County, with 969 cases from 1,196 a week earlier; in New Haven County, with 1,171 cases from 1,368; and in Hartford County, with 1,045 cases from 1,234.

Within Connecticut, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New London County with 140 cases per 100,000 per week; New Haven County with 137; and Windham County with 122. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were New Haven County, with 1,171 cases; Hartford County, with 1,045 cases; and Fairfield County, with 969.

In Connecticut, 16 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 26 people were reported dead.

A total of 869,106 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,180 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 93,641,944 people have tested positive and 1,041,149 people have died.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 21. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 656
  • The week before that: 641
  • Four weeks ago: 598

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,647
  • The week before that: 69,679
  • Four weeks ago: 73,529

Hospitals in 14 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 19 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 20 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

