A Milwaukee company that provides automation services to bioscience firms is building a new $10 million headquarters in Muskego.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
Biocut Systems Inc., which does business as Xiogenix, plans to move into the two-story, 75,000-square-foot building at Commerce Center Parkway and Commerce Drive in the spring of 2023, the company has announced.

Its current home is at 8219 W. Bradley Road.

Biocut Systems is a process automation company that helps bioscience firms advance their products from the laboratory to production. The company has 25 employees — a number that will grow after it moves.

Biocut Systems has outgrown its current site as it evolves from its roots as a tool-and-die shop to a provider of tissue banking and gene and cell therapy automation solutions, said President Don Melnikoff.

The Biocut Systems leadership team includes John Reimer, vice president of business development, and Jared Koch, vice president of product innovation.

The new building is being developed by Muskego Biotech LLC and its partners Jerry Jendusa, Becky Jendusa, Nelson Williams, Brent Jones and Jason Steiner.

It is being designed and constructed by Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp.

Biocut is owned by BreakThru Advising and Investing, led by Chief Executive Officer Jerry Jendusa.

In addition to Biocut Systems, the firms under the BreakThru umbrella include: Ardent Animal Health, of Lexington, Kentucky; Vendura Industries, of Madison, and Unstuck Business Coaching, of Wauwatosa.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

