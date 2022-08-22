Read full article on original website
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested for DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
Confrontation Leads to Felony Assault Charge for Kasson Wrestler
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A wrestler from Kasson is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly struck another wrestler during a tournament in Rochester. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Reed Parrish confronted the wrestler in the locker room at the Mayo Civic Center about something that happened during the victim’s last wrestling match during the tournament in late February. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday states Parrish then struck the wrestler on the right side of his face.
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Shockingly Green Bathrooms In the Rochester Duplex Spotlight
Headlines are meant to grab your attention, and so, maybe, you think I'm stretching the truth a bit with the green bathroom talk. Maybe I'm just "hyping it up" to get the clicks for this Rochester property. Nope. When you see the bathrooms your eyes will do the whole Roger Rabbit Eyes thing.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
myaustinminnesota.com
Oronoco man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court
An Oronoco man facing drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on February 12th has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 36-year old Jacob Lewis Schutz was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 39 days in jail and three...
Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park
Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
Faribault Mayor Wants CR 39 Interchange Off I-35
Kevin Voracek, Faribault Mayor, during a visit on KDHL this week again endorsed the idea of having a interchange constructed just south of Faribault off County Road 39. For years I have been vocal about the lunacy of having a half interchange off Highway 21 in Faribault. Yes it is...
Cannon Falls Most Equitable School District in Minnesota
WalletHub scored 329 school districts in Minnesota based on two metrics, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The results put Cannon Falls at the head of the class in terms of equitable funding. Owatonna Public School ranked 6th, Lewiston-Altura 7th, Stewartville 11th, Chatfield 15th, Maple River 16th, Alden-Conger 19th, Tri-City United 51st.
Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said. Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
