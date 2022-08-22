Read full article on original website
Simon Kraemer
Simon Mathew Kraemer, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kristie Andras; daughter, Brandy...
John Russell Lyons
The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Peggy B Lassere
Peggy Boudreaux Lassere, 80, a resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Becnel; son, Kerry Lassere; sister, Ramona B. Gautreaux; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Tiger” Lassere; parents, Irvin...
Grover Jerome White
Grover Jerome White, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. A memorial service will be observed on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Memories of Grover will forever remain in...
Plenty of good fishing, food, music, and fun this weekend!
Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.
Swaggeretes make $1,300 donation to CASA of Lafourche
CASA of Lafourche received a $1,300 donation from the Swaggeretes Football League, an adult recreation team. The organization accepted the generous donation on Tuesday, August 23, at Smiley’s Saloon, expressing gratitude to the Swaggeretes for their support for children in Lafourche Parish. “When I received the call stating the...
Creole Classic Festival set for September
The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament announced the Creole Classic Fest is coming to Thibodaux. The festival will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. Guests will enjoy a day of family fun, including live music by Good Feelin’, a live auction, LSU watch party, a cook off, a corn hole tournament, and much more.
Join Thibodaux Area Scouts in Supporting the Blood Center August 30
Join the Thibodaux Area Scouts Tuesday, August 30 in supporting the Blood Center. Donate blood on the 30 to help out the Blood Center and bring your children to learn what the local Scout groups are all about! They will have information available for local Girl Scout Troops, Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA Troops, and they will also have a presentation for kids by the Blood Center.
Terrebonne 4-H announces fall 2022 enrollment
Terrebonne 4-H announced it will begin accepting enrollment in September. The community organization is accepting any youth from the age of 9 years-old before January 1, of the current 4-H year. Terrebonne 4-H offers three program options for parents to choose from, including Cloverbud, Club Member, and Member-at-Large. The purpose of the program is to provide interactive activities for the youth in Terrebonne Parish to participate in throughout the school year. “Through 4-H, young people are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities that emphasizes 4-H’s ‘learning by doing’ philosophy of youth development,” reads a statement from Terrebonne 4-H.
Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record
On the evening of August 20th, 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Annual Fundraiser, presented this year by GIS, returned to a record breaking, sold-out crowd after a 2 year pandemic hiatus. JAH’s signature event presents local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy while raising funds to assist families and children in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.
Rougarou Fest releases music line-up
The music line-up for this year’s Rougarou Fest has been released!. The three-day festival announced nine bands that will take to the Woodside Energy Music Stage. The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s Rougarou Fest will be from October 21 through October 23, 2022. Traditionally, the fest has filled the streets of Downtown Houma, however, this year will be different. It will kick-off at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, which is still being constructed, located at 132 Library Drive in Houma, near the Civic Center.
“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity
Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”. The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
LPG hosts monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche
The Office of Commodity Action is hosting its monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche today, August 25, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The distribution will be held at the LSU Ag Center, located at 115 Texas Street. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements...
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Nicholls offers ACT Prep Class for high school students
In an effort to help high school students master the ACT, Nicholls State University is offering an ACT Prep Class to students who are preparing to take the ACT for the first time or looking to raise their score. The class will be held on Saturday, August 27, and Saturday, December 3, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Terrebonne Council Discusses Cleaning and Dredging Projects for Bayou Terrebonne
The Terrebonne Parish Council met last night and discussions included cleaning and dredging Bayou Terrebonne and other waterways. Council member Carl Harding requested to speak about dredging and debris removal in Bayou Terrebonne along with other canals and bayous within the parish. Terrebonne Parish resident Anthony Rainey addressed the council about drainage issues due to the conditions of Bayou.
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
