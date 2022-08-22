ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin: DroneUp creating 655 jobs, bringing drone delivery to the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
Lynchburg, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Traffic
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA

