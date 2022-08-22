Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Youngkin: DroneUp creating 655 jobs, bringing drone delivery to the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
WSET
W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crews contain chemical spill, clear crash site
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 8/25/22. State transportation officials report all lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike affected by a tractor trailer crash reopened Thursday evening. The wreck occurred just after midnight Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge and blocked northbound and southbound lanes in Fayette County,...
WSET
How does Biden's student loan plan measure up to average Virginia college debt?
(WSET) — President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is one many Americans have been waiting for. For Virginia college graduates, sometimes the burden of student loans can be steep. According to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019-2020, over half (55%) of Virginia college...
WSET
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
WSET
Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0