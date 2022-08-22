Dad disappears off Texas coast while trying to rescue 3-year-old daughter, officials say

A 25-year-old dad disappeared while trying to rescue his 3-year-old daughter off the Texas coast, officials say.

She was on a float being carried away by the wind, KHOU reported, and her father went into the water to save her.

But at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Galveston police dispatchers called the Coast Guard, reporting the man had vanished. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued his toddler in the water east of San Luis Pass.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders searched for the missing father with the help of a helicopter crew and boat team. Several agencies assisted in the search.

Authorities say the dad “went underwater in a deep trough” and is likely dead, according to KHOU.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts, according to the Coast Guard. It’s unknown if he was wearing a life jacket.

Anyone with additional information that may help searchers should call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

