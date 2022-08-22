Boyne City tops Pellston volleyball invite, Rayders wrap up in pool play

PELLSTON — A lot of volleyball teams like opening the season the first Saturday of competition in Pellston.

The day always provides a solid first look at ones team for coaches, features strong competition from across the Lake Michigan Conference, Ski Valley and elsewhere throughout Northern Michigan and just gets teams going for the season.

For the Boyne City volleyball team, it also provided some season-opening hardware.

The Ramblers stole the show with a 10-1 overall day in Pellston Saturday, claiming the overall title over Cheboygan in the championship match.

While she’s got two of the better players in the area back to her team this season, Boyne City coach Mallory Slate is breaking in a whole new lineup and girls new to the varsity in 2022. In a word, everyone needed to be flexible Saturday.

“We have several girls who are playing new positions, on a new team and with new teammates,” said Slate. “The sportsmanship and positive attitudes of the girls throughout the day was amazing and truly is what helped make the day so successful. This was a great first competition date for us.”

Boyne City opened with Bellaire and earned wins of 25-19 and 25-20, then took down Onaway in sets of 25-22 and 25-16. East Jordan was the final pool play match, with Boyne winning 25-16 and 25-22.

Onaway was first up in bracket play for the Ramblers, with things playing out a bit closer the second time around. Boyne pulled out the win on a long serving run by Brook Williams in the opening set, winning 25-23. Set two was all Boyne, with a 25-7 victory coming their way.

The championship match then delivered Boyne an opponent they’ll see in districts later this season and some challenges.

Boyne earned a tough 27-25 win in the opener, before Cheboygan took set two in a 25-20 game. Junior Ava Tarsi then led Boyne City on a 10-point serving run in the tiebreaker set, helping Boyne to a 15-3 victory.

Morgan Deming led Boyne City on the day with 49 kills, seven blocks, 10 aces and 26 digs, while Tarsi had 74 assists, 14 kills, 13 digs and six aces.

“Morgan and Ava’s leadership stood out to me as being our two key returnees, which was awesome to see,” added Slate. “The future is bright for this team and I am excited for next week.”

Braylyn Rincon added 33 digs, Elly Wilcox had 12 kills and eight digs, Brianna Ager had 31 digs and went 31-of-33 on serves, Aubrey Burns had 12 kills and 18 aces and Williams had seven kills and eight aces.

Also in attendance Saturday was Boyne’s LMC rival, Charlevoix, a team that’s also breaking in some new faces this season.

Charlevoix came through with an opening match win over Central Lake in games of 25-21 and 25-18, then split in pool play with Manton, winning 25-14 before a 25-22 loss.

The final match for the Rayders then came against Cheboygan in pool play, wrapping up Charlevoix’s day with losses of 25-19 and 25-22.

“This team has some strong veteran components but also a lot of new faces to the team,” Charlevoix coach Audra Randall said. “I thought we played very well, as truly the first competition of the season.

“They played tough competition in pool play, which really made them take the pace of our game up and they met the challenge, stayed together and positive as a team. They also played every point with intent to win the set and match. I am really excited to see this team progress. They have the talent and energy.”

Anna Haf led the Rayders with a big day of 48 digs and 33-of-40 on serve reception, Claire Scholten had 36 assists, 11 kills and three aces, Addison Boop had 17 kills, Kylie Rice had 20 digs and three aces and Abbey Wright had 18 kills.

Aeryn Larson added 11 kills and four blocks, Ava Boss had three aces, 10 assists and 15 digs, Anna Kemp had 16 digs and Karlee Eaton had 11 digs.