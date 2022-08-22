BOWLING GREEN — One Falcon enjoys local recognition that rivals any Buckeye or Wolverine. People of all ages have been habitually recognizing and approaching Cade Zimmerly, a sophomore offensive lineman for Bowling Green, out in the community. “You’re that kid from Perrysburg.” “Little kids come up to me in the grocery store,” Zimmerly said. “It’s just really cool to interact with them.”

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO