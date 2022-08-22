Read full article on original website
Related
Freshman WR Dom Foster Suspended From Syracuse Football
Syracuse freshman wide receiver Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, a team spokesperson confirmed. The news was first reported by Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. There is no public information for the length of the suspension. The season opener is just ...
‘Utra, ultimate competitor’: Bowling Green lineman Zimmerly ready to make leap in Year 2
BOWLING GREEN — One Falcon enjoys local recognition that rivals any Buckeye or Wolverine. People of all ages have been habitually recognizing and approaching Cade Zimmerly, a sophomore offensive lineman for Bowling Green, out in the community. “You’re that kid from Perrysburg.” “Little kids come up to me in the grocery store,” Zimmerly said. “It’s just really cool to interact with them.”
MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta
Inside the stadium, fans will be able to pose for pictures at a special Black Panther photo booth, and 15,000 promotional posters will be distributed at the game. The post MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0