Freshman WR Dom Foster Suspended From Syracuse Football

Syracuse freshman wide receiver Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, a team spokesperson confirmed. The news was first reported by Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. There is no public information for the length of the suspension.  The season opener is just ...
SYRACUSE, NY
‘Utra, ultimate competitor’: Bowling Green lineman Zimmerly ready to make leap in Year 2

BOWLING GREEN — One Falcon enjoys local recognition that rivals any Buckeye or Wolverine. People of all ages have been habitually recognizing and approaching Cade Zimmerly, a sophomore offensive lineman for Bowling Green, out in the community. “You’re that kid from Perrysburg.” “Little kids come up to me in the grocery store,” Zimmerly said. “It’s just really cool to interact with them.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH

