Highland Heights, KY

Cincinnati Public Schools parents voice concerns around bus delays

CINCINNATI — As the school year resumes across Ohio, some school districts said they are still struggling to find enough bus drivers. For Cincinnati Public Schools, the shortage is leading to late starts and possibly missed days of class. What You Need To Know. Parents of Cincinnati Public School...
CINCINNATI, OH
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
FLORENCE, KY
Badin HS football creates a bond for this family

HAMILTON, Ohio — After Badin High School's state championship runner-up season, all eyes are on the prize for 2022. That quest continues Friday evening as Badin (1-0) looks to stay undefeated against the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in the Rams' home opener, which is the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 at 7 p.m.
HAMILTON, OH

