Butte supervisor ‘sorry’ for fatal police shootings | Chico funds Safe Space cooling center | State health director says monkeypox would be worse without COVID

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 26. Cattle ranchers reducing herds due to drought in the western U.S. Cattle ranchers throughout the West are suffering the effects of a third year of severe drought. Rancher and Chico State professor of agriculture Dave Daley says it’s a challenging time, as most agricultural water goes to crop production. He says when rangelands dry up, ranchers have little choice but to reduce their herds.

1 DAY AGO