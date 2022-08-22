Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Metro's July Unemployment Rate Drops 0.2% To A Low Of 3.7%
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. The Chattanooga metro region, which includes the cities and surrounding areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton, dropped 0.2% to a seasonal low of 3.7% in July.
WDEF
Hamilton Co. reaches record high hospitality and leisure industry employment numbers
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County has set a new all-time record high of 31,300 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality industry as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statics. The previous record was before the pandemic. According to Chattanooga Tourism, in...
CNET
Say Hello to the Country's Fastest Residential Internet Plan -- in Chattanooga, Tennessee
EPB, a municipal utility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that provides 100% fiber-optic internet service, has announced a 25 gigabit-per-second plan available to all residential and business customers, effective immediately. This is the fastest multi-gigabit broadband service available in the US. The 25,000Mbps plan, announced Aug. 24, features symmetrical download and upload...
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
progressivegrocer.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows
Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
mymix1041.com
Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores
Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
beckersspine.com
5 orthopedic practices making headlines
From a new facility opening to more surgeons using robots, here are five stories involving orthopedic practices reported on by Becker's since Aug. 1:. 1. Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates in Morgantown, W.Va., opened its new center in Bridgeport; it will offer the full range of orthopedic services. 2. Parkridge Medical Center...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WDEF
$5 Million Committed to West Side Neighborhood Redevelopment
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Five Million Dollars are now committed to the project to revitalize Chattanooga’s West Side Neighborhood. The project will begin with a renovation of the James A. Henry School, which will act as a catalyst and a centerpiece for the development. “Eighty-two percent of the residents...
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Taxpayer ‘Fed Up’ with Condition of Roads
As a homeowner and property taxpayer in East Ridge for the past 34 years, and after numerous complaints to the City of East Ridge Superintendent of Roads, complaints to the East Ridge City Mayor’s Assistant and complaints to the State of Tennessee, I am completely fed up with the potholes, the eroded roadways and especially the roadway at Tombras onto Ringgold Road between Speedway and the Mexican Grocery Store.
tmpresale.com
Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90’s Country Tribute Band at The Signal in Chattanooga Dec 31, 2022 – presale passcode
A Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90’s Country Tribute Band presale code is finally here! Everybody with this presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to acquire tickets before they go on sale. Now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy...
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian beats South Pittsburg 41-0
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Chattanooga Christian improves to 1-0 on the season as they defeat the South Pittsburg Pirates, 41-0.
WTVCFOX
Update: Helicopter that crashed was returning from missing person search, says TBI
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) tells our newsroom in an email that the helicopter that crashed was returning from a search for a missing person. TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says in an email, "it appears the crew was returning from pursuing a...
