chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Metro's July Unemployment Rate Drops 0.2% To A Low Of 3.7%

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. The Chattanooga metro region, which includes the cities and surrounding areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton, dropped 0.2% to a seasonal low of 3.7% in July.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNET

Say Hello to the Country's Fastest Residential Internet Plan -- in Chattanooga, Tennessee

EPB, a municipal utility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that provides 100% fiber-optic internet service, has announced a 25 gigabit-per-second plan available to all residential and business customers, effective immediately. This is the fastest multi-gigabit broadband service available in the US. The 25,000Mbps plan, announced Aug. 24, features symmetrical download and upload...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows

Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores

Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
CLEVELAND, TN
beckersspine.com

5 orthopedic practices making headlines

From a new facility opening to more surgeons using robots, here are five stories involving orthopedic practices reported on by Becker's since Aug. 1:. 1. Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates in Morgantown, W.Va., opened its new center in Bridgeport; it will offer the full range of orthopedic services. 2. Parkridge Medical Center...
IRVINE, CA
WDEF

$5 Million Committed to West Side Neighborhood Redevelopment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Five Million Dollars are now committed to the project to revitalize Chattanooga’s West Side Neighborhood. The project will begin with a renovation of the James A. Henry School, which will act as a catalyst and a centerpiece for the development. “Eighty-two percent of the residents...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Taxpayer ‘Fed Up’ with Condition of Roads

As a homeowner and property taxpayer in East Ridge for the past 34 years, and after numerous complaints to the City of East Ridge Superintendent of Roads, complaints to the East Ridge City Mayor’s Assistant and complaints to the State of Tennessee, I am completely fed up with the potholes, the eroded roadways and especially the roadway at Tombras onto Ringgold Road between Speedway and the Mexican Grocery Store.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

