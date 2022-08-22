ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Answering Monkeypox Questions

By News 9
 5 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control is answering school district and childcare organizations' questions when it comes to the monkeypox virus.

The agency said at this time, the risk of monkeypox to children and teens in the U.S. is low.

Health leaders said to avoid possible exposures, clean spaces regularly and wash your hands.

Doctor also said there are several things that can cause a rash, if one pops up on your child, monitor it and take them to the doctor if they start running a fever.

