Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Polls, vote:

≫ Marion Harding golfer Jacob Beaschler shot a school record even-par 71 to win the Tyger Invitational.

≫ Highland golfer Ranger Steck put up a 39 in a loss to Shelby.

≫ North Union golfer Miles Hall recorded an 89 over 18 holes at Mill Creek in a win over Logan.

≫ Highland golfer CeCi Grassbaugh shot a school-record 39 in a win over Clear Fork at Wyandot Golf Course.

≫ River Valley soccer goalkeeper Kaya Brown made 14 saves in a tie with North Union.

≫ Marion Harding tennis player Taryn Simmers won three of four matches last week in first singles.

≫ Ridgedale's Grace Staton produced 16 kills, 18 dis and six blocks in a volleyball win over Worthington Christian.

≫ Cardington volleyball's Maddie Linkous recorded five backrow kills and 10 kills in all during a win over Northridge.

