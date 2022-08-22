ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Polls, vote:

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZEra_0hQY4pls00

VOTE: Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll

≫ Marion Harding golfer Jacob Beaschler shot a school record even-par 71 to win the Tyger Invitational.

≫ Highland golfer Ranger Steck put up a 39 in a loss to Shelby.

≫ North Union golfer Miles Hall recorded an 89 over 18 holes at Mill Creek in a win over Logan.

VOTE: Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll

≫ Highland golfer CeCi Grassbaugh shot a school-record 39 in a win over Clear Fork at Wyandot Golf Course.

≫ River Valley soccer goalkeeper Kaya Brown made 14 saves in a tie with North Union.

≫ Marion Harding tennis player Taryn Simmers won three of four matches last week in first singles.

≫ Ridgedale's Grace Staton produced 16 kills, 18 dis and six blocks in a volleyball win over Worthington Christian.

≫ Cardington volleyball's Maddie Linkous recorded five backrow kills and 10 kills in all during a win over Northridge.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Sunday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cardington, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marion, OH
Marion, OH
Sports
Marion, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Logan, OH
Marion, OH
Government
City
Shelby, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Tennis Player#Golf Course#Volleyball#The Tyger Invitational#Highland
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy