Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach

One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
Bristol drug den house shut down

A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
