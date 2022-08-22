ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 39

Tena C.
4d ago

I know how she feels. I would rather have kids than ever have a gall bladder attack. it's awful! had mine out over 30 years ago.

Reply(2)
13
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Proud Homeowners! See Inside of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s New Home: Photos

Proud homeowners! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, recently moved into a new home in Arkansas. The couple previously announced that they had put their Lowell, Arkansas, home on the market. In an April 19 post on their Dillard Family blog, Jill and Derick shared that they were “joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market.”
LOWELL, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Hollywood Gossip

Katey Nakatsu: Facial Bruise Sparks Concern For Safety of Jed Duggar's Wife

The Duggars have endured one scandal after another in recent years, and there’s no family on the planet that’s more deserving of bad press. But for all the allegations of sexual abuse, bigotry, and overly strict parenting, one thing the Duggars have never been accused of is violence between adult members of the family.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years

It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Duggar
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Emergency Surgery#Duggar Family
The List

Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble

The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
survivornet.com

Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon

To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy