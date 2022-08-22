ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Affleck Posts Photo Of Ben And Jen After Missing Star-Studded Wedding

By Carly Ledbetter
 5 days ago
Casey Affleck was a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s star-studded wedding in Georgia, but the “Gone Baby Gone” actor managed to post a note congratulating the newlyweds over the weekend.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey Affleck wrote alongside an old photo of him walking with his brother and Lopez in Los Angeles in 2002, during their first relationship in the early 2000s.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” the actor added. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

On a more serious note, he added, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Casey Affleck was a surprising absence at the wedding. A paparazzi spotted the director at a Los Angeles Starbucks on Saturday, and asked why he wasn’t at the nuptials across the country. He answered vaguely before getting in a car and driving off.

An anonymous source told People on Saturday that he missed the wedding “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home.”

Ben Affleck and Lopez got engaged for a second time in April 2022. The two officially tied the knot last month, at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The singer described the ceremony as the “best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

After heading across the pond for a honeymoon trip with their blended family in late July, the “Marry Me” actor and Ben Affleck headed to Georgia for a second, splashier wedding this past weekend.

The two officially said their “I dos” at Ben Affleck’s compound just outside of Savannah on Saturday, which was the original location for their first wedding.

Stars like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith were in attendance at the all-white wedding, which was officiated by podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty.

