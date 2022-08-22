Effective: 2022-08-27 08:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, expect flooding of secondary roadways with picnic and recreational areas flooded as well. Also expect flooded boat ramps as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this Saturday evening and continue falling to 1.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO