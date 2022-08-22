ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

College football realignment: Baylor coach says Big 12 pursuing expansion

By James Parks
 5 days ago

College football expansion and realignment was the story of the offseason once again, and now it appears one conference may not be done yet.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda got some attention with a recent comment that the Big 12 is currently having more conversations about future expansion.

What he said: "I know that there's still opportunity in our league [for expansion] and potential suitors," Aranda said, via Desert News.

He added, "I think that's pretty real and that's kind of happening right now. There's talks that are happening right now."

Those words come as a surprise as it appeared the expansion process pressed pause after the Big Ten decided to add USC and UCLA starting in 2024.

There was a flurry of reports about which conference could do what next, including rumors about where the Big 12 would go.

Who could be in the running? It's an open question for sure, but there have been reports that the Big 12 is trying to court remaining Pac-12 members to move.

That would likely include Oregon and Washington, or potentially both Arizona-based schools, but at this point it's all still speculation.

Big 12 expanded this offseason: After learning that Oklahoma and Texas would move to the SEC in 2025, the Big 12 went on the offensive, inviting BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF as future members, starting in 2023.

Aranda had a slip-up when he included reigning Pac-12 champion Utah among a list of future Big 12 members, but it appeared he meant BYU, which is based in Utah.

"I look at what BYU can become in this league," he said. "I think the onus is on us to kind of hold steady because they're going to get better and better.

"I think the same with Cincinnati, and so I really like the league that we're going to become, but I think there is an opportunity for more growth."

Which, apparently, the Big 12 is still looking for.

( h/t Desert News )

