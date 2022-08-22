ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

By Andrea Grymes
CBS New York
 5 days ago

NYPD trying to figure out who killed woman found dead in Brooklyn 01:40

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn .

Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville , CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported.

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.

Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim.

"She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said.

Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot.

"Like something that just happens everyday, you could become immune to it. That's sad, that you become immune to hearing somebody got shot, somebody got killed, somebody got stabbed," said Deborah Aponte, who lives in the building.

Residents of the building said they weren't surprised it happened there.

"The vagrants and the homeless people come in the building, they use their drugs, they urinate and defecate in the stairs. They do whatever they want to," said Taylowcrawford Walker.

"They get high all day, every day. All day, every day, and then we constantly, the ones that live here, argue to get them out of here," said Aponte.

McCullough said her friend liked to hang out at the building, but did not live there. Police told CBS2 she did live there.

Sources said the woman has an extensive history as a victim of domestic violence, including at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Her most recent domestic violence complaint was made about two weeks ago. We're told the victim gave the Rockaway Parkway building as her address.

"He used to beat her up a lot," McCullough said. "He knocked out her tooth one day."

Police sources said investigators are looking to speak with the woman's ex. Her identity was not immediately released.

The building's management said they had no comment on concerns about the lobby's security.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

