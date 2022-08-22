ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Former NFL Star Aqib Talib Pausing Broadcasting Duties Following Deadly Shooting Involving Brother

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 5 days ago
In the wake of his brother’s involvement in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach, Aqib Talib is stepping away from his broadcasting plans. The 36-year-old had signed on to work for Amazon for the streaming service’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Talib exchanged text messages with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday night. He cited the decision “in light of the recent tragedy” was to “spend time with his family.”

Earlier this month, Talib and his brother Yakub were in the middle of a confrontation at a youth football game. Local WFAA-TV obtained a video that showed Talib aggravating the situation, running across the field to confront the officials.

After that, a fracas began, which ended with Yakub shooting coach Mike Hickmon, who later died from his injuries.

”[Talib] ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” another coach, Heith Mayes, told WFAA TV. “He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself.”

Aqib Talib and Brother Yakub Make Statements on Fatal Shooting

A few days later, Yakub turned himself in to authorities after being tabbed as the lead suspect.

Yaqub’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told the Associated Press that his client turned himself in “so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.”

Talib’s attorney also put forth a statement on behalf of the former NFL star: “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

The former cornerback played professionally for 12 seasons, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. He earned five Pro Bowl nods.

While his brother has been formally charged with murder, it is unclear if Talib will face any charges.

