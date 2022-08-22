Top five most expensive homes sold in Livingston, Delhi, Snelling in the week of Aug. 7

A house in Livingston that sold for $420,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Livingston, Delhi, Snelling in the past two weeks.

In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $350,600, $272 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of August 1 to the week of August 14, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$290,000, single-family home in the 9500 block of Broadway Street The property in the 9500 block of Broadway Street in Planada has new owners. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot is $288. $300,000, detached house in the 400 block of Gwinn Street The 1,080 square-foot single-family residence in the 400 block of Gwinn Street in Planada has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $300,000, $278 per square foot. The house was built in 1947. $363,000, single-family residence in the 2400 block of Burgundy Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2400 block of Burgundy Drive in Livingston has been finalized. The price was $363,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,440 square feet. The price per square foot was $252. $380,000, single-family house in the 9900 block of Jennifer Court The property in the 9900 block of Jennifer Court in Delhi has new owners. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot is $317. $420,000, single-family residence in the 500 block of Vina Court The sale of the single-family home in the 500 block of Vina Court, Livingston, has been finalized. The price was $420,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,705 square feet. The price per square foot was $246.

This article was generated by the Sun-Star Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com .