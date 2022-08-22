ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

AG Stein vows to fight for women's reproductive rights

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed important health care issues impacting North Carolinians and people living in Western North Carolina during a virtual meeting Friday with the Council of Independent Business Owners in Buncombe County. Stein said he will continue to fight to protect...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Views differ in the mountains after student loan debt forgiveness announcement

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the unpacking and excitement of move-in day at Mars Hill University, a major announcement came from the White House on Wednesday. President Joe Biden, making good on a campaign promise, announced his administration's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.
MARS HILL, NC
my40.tv

Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

3 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny at several west Asheville businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested three people for breaking and entering incidents that happened at three west Asheville businesses Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24. APD officers arrested Shannon Creasman, age 47, for two break-ins he committed at two businesses along the 1400 block of Patton Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 23 at around 2 a.m. Officers initially responded to business alarms at the locations and then during an investigation, worked closely with the business owner to identify the suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC

