my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
my40.tv
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
my40.tv
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
my40.tv
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
my40.tv
Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
my40.tv
As war moves into 6th month, community helps Ukrainian refugees who fled to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Aug. 24, marked six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a local community and church are helping families who have left the country to escape the war. “It’s really sad to see what had happened,” said Yury Barva, a church elder at...
my40.tv
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
my40.tv
AG Stein vows to fight for women's reproductive rights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed important health care issues impacting North Carolinians and people living in Western North Carolina during a virtual meeting Friday with the Council of Independent Business Owners in Buncombe County. Stein said he will continue to fight to protect...
my40.tv
Views differ in the mountains after student loan debt forgiveness announcement
MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the unpacking and excitement of move-in day at Mars Hill University, a major announcement came from the White House on Wednesday. President Joe Biden, making good on a campaign promise, announced his administration's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
my40.tv
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
my40.tv
Mission Hospital nurses rally for patient safety; cite concerns of chronic short staffing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Registered nurses from Mission Hospital rallied Thursday morning in protest of what they say is management's refusal to address chronic short staffing. National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the protest saying since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to...
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
my40.tv
3 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny at several west Asheville businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested three people for breaking and entering incidents that happened at three west Asheville businesses Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24. APD officers arrested Shannon Creasman, age 47, for two break-ins he committed at two businesses along the 1400 block of Patton Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 23 at around 2 a.m. Officers initially responded to business alarms at the locations and then during an investigation, worked closely with the business owner to identify the suspect.
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
