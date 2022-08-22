Read full article on original website
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown City Wide Fall Garage Sales
Information provide by Meagan Dirks, Prophetsown Proud. Prophetstown Proud will host Fall Garage Sales the weekend of October 8 & 9. Registration is up and running on the Prophetstown Proud website. For a nominal fee, participants receive a yard sign and are placed on the Garage Sale Map with the...
KWQC
Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview. Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. The auction...
aroundptown.com
Brooks To Celebrate 50th
Ernie and Gail Brooks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5. They were married in Morrison in 1972. The couple has two children, Melissa Brooks and friend Tim and Jeremy (Kelly) Brooks. They also have four grandchildren; Braiden, Koby, Jakob, and Ellah Brooks. Congratulations can be sent to...
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for August 26th-28th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. August 26th – 28th Amboy Depot Days celebrates Amboy’s railroad heritage with events that include a carnival, food & craft vendors, tractor show, parade, live music, and the huge car show along with their Famous 50/50 drawing on Sunday. Go to their website for all the details. – depotdays.com.
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
ourquadcities.com
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family
Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
starvedrock.media
Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection
A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
WIFR
Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
aroundptown.com
Panther Points Preview; Mendota
Friday Night Lights returns tomorrow as the EP Panthers host the Mendota Trojans at Prophetstown with kickoff set for 7:00PM. The Panthers return just a hand full of starters from last year’s 8-3 squad but the atmosphere around the team is one of optimism and confidence. The team also boasts a lot of speed anchored by QB Jack Minssen, Jase Grunder, Tyler Ballard, Hunter Bruketta and Franky Bushaw.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
rockrivercurrent.com
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
nrgmediadixon.com
Permitting UTV’s on Lee County Roads Too Big of Risk, County Votes Down Ordinance to Allow Them
A while back, the city of Dixon and other communities voted to allow UTV’s to operate on their streets. After this, there was a push to have the county allow them on county roadways so they could travel a greater distance. At one point, it looked like this would...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
All Night Horror Movie Fest Is Coming To Popular IL Drive-In
Illinois horror fans are excited about the annual all-night movie festival coming to the Midway Drive-In. The absolutely best way to enjoy a movie is at a drive-in theater. It's such a fun experience for the whole family. Of course, horror flicks are the best films to watch on an outdoor screen. Being outside definitely takes the scary to the next level.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
All night horrorfest coming to Dixon drive-in
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Midway Drive-In will be hosting its annual dusk till dawn horrorfest next month. The Flashback Weekend Dusk to Dawn Horrorfest will show four movies on Saturday, September 24th. The movies will be accompanied by vendor booths, vintage concession ads, and classic horror movie trailers. Things will get off to a […]
aroundptown.com
Erie Green Lights New Elementary School
The ECUSD school board held its August board meeting this past Monday, with a focus on the fiscal year 2023 budget and moving forward with the building of a new elementary building. Facilities Plan. The board gave unanimous approval for moving forward with the building of the new elementary building...
