ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’

Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary, and per usual, Tarantino...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral

Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Kaluuya gave John Boyega this career-changing advice

John Boyega is an international star who has been keeping busy over the past few years. Currently, the actor is set to appear in several upcoming action movies, including Abi Damaris Corbin’s directorial debut, Breaking. Boyega’s career is looking bright, and it turns out that the Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya may have played a hand in guiding the star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Person
Tom Hanks
InsideHook

Robert Plant Recalled Mixed Feelings About His “Hobbit” Period

It’s a good time to be Robert Plant. The onetime Led Zeppelin singer recently released a second collaboration with Alison Krauss; like the first album they made together, it’s earned rave reviews. Pairing an iconic rock vocalist with an iconic bluegrass singer turned out to be a fantastic idea for all involved — and if it allowed the duo to show off their takes on some of their favorite songs, it’s all the stronger for it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rain Man#Academy Awards#Film Star#Deseret News#Oscars#Best Picture
thedigitalfix.com

Live action Pinocchio movie gets a new trailer

The live-action Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus on September 8 has a new full-length trailer. The Disney movie, which is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated movie coming to Netflix, stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The live-action cast is rounded out by Cynthia Erivo, who...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel was offered silly money to appear in 2 Fast 2 Furious

Vin Diesel now goes with the Fast and Furious franchise like bread goes with butter, but surprisingly, he isn’t actually in all of the movies. After the first Fast movie came out in 2001, Diesel made his other passion project The Chronicles of Riddick, and comedy movie The Pacifier before being persuaded to return for a cameo at the end of Tokyo Drift. The rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Simpsons showrunner shares awesome way he’d end the TV series

After over thirty years on air, The Simpsons is showing no sign of slowing down or stopping. The 33rd season ended in May 2022 and a 34th season is on the way. With it now having over 700 episodes, there is obviously some speculation about when (the 1000th episode?) and how the longest running scripted series on American television might end.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Succession is bringing back a lot of characters for season 4

HBO has announced that nine supporting cast-members to the main Roy family will be returning for the fourth season of Succession, including Alexander Skarsgård. His character Lukas Mattson will be pivotal to the fourth season’s arc and it will shock you to hear that the season will involve another power struggle and further divisions in the Roy family.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator

If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Sly Stallone tried to “scare” Euphoria star on set of new action movie

Action movie legend Sylvester Stallone stars in a new superhero movie with Euphoria alum Javon Walton, and he admitted he tried to scare the young actor on their first day on set, but it didn’t quite work. Samaritan is heading to the streaming service Prime Video on August 26, but has been in production for a very long time.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Did She-Hulk just tease that the Hulk has a wife and kid?

Episode 2 of She-Hulk saw Jen (Tatiana Maslany) having to deal with the fallout of her actions in the series premiere. Fired from her job for ‘Hulking out of work’, Jen finds herself out of options and has to take a token role as a superhuman lawyer. Even...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Bob Hoskins had no idea Super Mario Bros was based on a video game

If you’ve ever signed up for something without really knowing what it was going to be like, then you’ll be able to relate to Bob Hoskins. An old clip of Hoskins reflecting on his role as the 8-bit Italian plumber has resurfaced, and it’s pretty clear that he didn’t consider his time on the adventure comedy movie Super Mario Bros. to be his finest hour.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2 delayed again

There’s further upheaval at DC and Warner Bros, as the sequels to both Shazam and Aquaman have been pushed back, yet again. In a further game of musical chairs, Shazam 2 moves from December 2022 to March 2023, and Aquaman 2 moves from March 2023 to December 2023. According...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Samaritan review (2022) – Super Stallone kicks ass, enough said

Sylvester Stallone is back and he’s kicking ass just like the good old days, with his new action movie Samaritan. The hard-hitting flick has been a long time coming, having been shot three years ago before the pandemic took hold, but it finally drops on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26. At just over 90 minutes, Samaritan is an ideal small screen adventure for a movie night at home.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy