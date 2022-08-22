Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
1 woman killed, another injured in shooting near Phoenix airport
PHOENIX – One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington and 24th streets, just north of the airport, around 9:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday morning.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his dad before shootout with officers in Glendale
The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in federal aid. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. 2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise. Updated:...
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated at west Phoenix home
DPS detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
MCSO: Valley cops arrest man pretending to be a cop at local gas station
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a Valley man suspected of impersonating a police officer and attempting to detain a civilian at a local gas station. Anthony Harper, 22, was taken into custody earlier this week by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after a security guard noticed him trying to detain someone near 111th and Grand avenues.
AZFamily
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a deadly double shooting broke out near 25th Street and Adams. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were hospitalized, and one of them died from her injuries....
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
AZFamily
Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his father before shootout with SWAT team at Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 26-year-old man was suspected of killing his father before getting into a shootout with a SWAT team and other officers at a Glendale home late Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a neighborhood near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after Rafael Vargas-Olvera called 911, saying he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers arrived at the home, police say Vargas-Olvera refused to come to the door. Officers then heard gunshots inside the house and called for backup.
fox10phoenix.com
$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop
PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
AZFamily
Man detained after victim shot, killed in Phoenix
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
12news.com
Sentencing for man who stabbed his ex-wife in the face postponed after he attempts assault on officer
PHOENIX — A Valley woman who was nearly killed by her ex-husband was ready to finally see justice Friday. But his sentencing hearing was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after officials say he tried to assault an officer. Sara Pitcher, the woman who survived the attack, was...
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating homicide that left 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old male died via gunshot in his ex-girlfriend’s house in west Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police responded to the area of 113th Street and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call. A man and a woman directed the officers inside to...
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
