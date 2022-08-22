Read full article on original website
USDA Invests Nearly $640,000 in Emergency Preparedness and Clean Energy in Rural Kansas
TOPEKA, August 24, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas. “Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our...
Kansas Department of Commerce Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Economic Development in Smaller Communities
TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced a new grant opportunity today that will help support economic development and revitalization efforts in smaller communities across Kansas through investments in quality-of-life initiatives. The brand-new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) program will make grants between $5,000 and...
KCC awarded $25 million federal grant to plug abandoned wells
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert Issued for Seven Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
Kansas’ shortage of mental health hospital beds a factor in violence against workers
TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said...
Bucks Rewarded to Drivers Who Buckle Up
TOPEKA – Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.
