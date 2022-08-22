ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

Kansas Department of Commerce Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Economic Development in Smaller Communities

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced a new grant opportunity today that will help support economic development and revitalization efforts in smaller communities across Kansas through investments in quality-of-life initiatives. The brand-new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) program will make grants between $5,000 and...
KANSAS STATE
KCC awarded $25 million federal grant to plug abandoned wells

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
KANSAS STATE
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert Issued for Seven Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
NEBRASKA STATE
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
KANSAS STATE
Bucks Rewarded to Drivers Who Buckle Up

TOPEKA – Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.
KANSAS STATE

