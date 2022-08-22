ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

By Aaron Feis, Veronica Rosario, Craig Treadway, Hazel Sanchez
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run , now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures.

But DeGise has thus far refused to step down , vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation into the incident, which was caught on camera.

Hector Oseguera of the Hudson County Progressive Democrats joined PIX11 News on Monday to discuss steps being taken to bring about DeGise’s resignation or removal from office, including the petition.

“We’re asking any single person who’s disgusted by what they saw in that video to sign the petition and to show the leaders in Jersey City and in New Jersey that this is absolutely unacceptable behavior by a public official, and that this essentially disqualifies her from public service,” said Oseguera in part.

DeGise and her office had not responded to a request for comment by the airing of this segment.

